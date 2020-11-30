Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle des marchés actions européens sur le long terme - cinq ans minimum - en tirant parti de la dynamique des valeurs européennes liées au vieillissement de la population.

Performances du fonds : CPR Silver Age E

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 03-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -6.26% +5.7% +3.61% +1.81% -2.96% +2.8% +100.86% Catégorie 6.12% 4.64% 5.44% 9.11% 9.54% 24.6% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-09-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-09-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 97.57% 0.03% 97.54% Liquidités 20.87% 18.23% 2.64% Autres 0.16% 0.44% 0.28% Obligations 0.11% 0% 0.11%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.