|Stratégie du fonds géré par DWS INVESTMENT S.A.
The objective of the investment is to generate an above average return for the sub-fund in Euros. At least 70% of the sub-fund's total assets (after deduction of liquid assets) are invested in shares, share certificates, participation and dividend-right certificates, and equity warrants of issuers registered in Brazil, or of issuers registered outside Brazil that conduct their principal business activity in Brazil.
|Performances du fonds : DWS Invest Brazilian Equities LC
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-09-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-30.21%
|+0.95%
|+7.09%
|-20.01%
|-19.43%
|+31.07%
|+11.87%
|Catégorie
-34.37%
-1.58%
1.51%
-22.9%
-23.77%
-3.63%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Brésil
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|01-10-2012
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Brésil
Zone d'investissement
|Brésil
Benchmark
|MSCI Brazil 10/40 NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|43 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG Luxembourg, Société coopérative
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|36.52%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.42
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|31.07%