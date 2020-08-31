Stratégie du fonds géré par DWS INVESTMENT S.A. The objective of the investment is to generate an above average return for the sub-fund in Euros. At least 70% of the sub-fund's total assets (after deduction of liquid assets) are invested in shares, share certificates, participation and dividend-right certificates, and equity warrants of issuers registered in Brazil, or of issuers registered outside Brazil that conduct their principal business activity in Brazil.

Performances du fonds : DWS Invest Brazilian Equities LC

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -30.21% +0.95% +7.09% -20.01% -19.43% +31.07% +11.87% Catégorie -34.37% -1.58% 1.51% -22.9% -23.77% -3.63% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.