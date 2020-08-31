Connexion
DWS INVEST BRAZILIAN EQUITIES LC

DWS INVEST BRAZILIAN EQUITIES LC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture RHEINISCHE-WESTFAELISCHE BOERSE ZU DUESSELDORF - 04/09
111.87 EUR   -2.85%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par DWS INVESTMENT S.A.
The objective of the investment is to generate an above average return for the sub-fund in Euros. At least 70% of the sub-fund's total assets (after deduction of liquid assets) are invested in shares, share certificates, participation and dividend-right certificates, and equity warrants of issuers registered in Brazil, or of issuers registered outside Brazil that conduct their principal business activity in Brazil.
Performances du fonds : DWS Invest Brazilian Equities LC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -30.21% +0.95% +7.09% -20.01% -19.43% +31.07% +11.87%
Catégorie -34.37% -1.58% 1.51% -22.9% -23.77% -3.63% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities FC-29.75%35.03%10M EUR0.85%
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities LC-30.21%31.07%43M EUR1.75%
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities NC-30.52%28.45%6M EUR2.2%
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities IC-29.31%37.28%NC0M EUR0%
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities TFC-29.75%0.00%NC2M EUR0.85%
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities FC50-29.45%0.00%NC0M EUR0.3%
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities USD TFC-28.81%0.00%NC0M USD0%
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities USD IC-29.77%0.00%NC0M USD0%
DWS Invest Brazilian Equities USD LC-30.07%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Brésil
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AZ 1 AZ Eq Brazil Trend A-AZ Cap0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AZ Multi Asset Brazil Value A EUR Acc-36.79%-21.40%NC0 M EUR
AZ Multi Asset Brazil Value A Plat  Acc-37.18%-23.68%NC0 M EUR
BNP Paribas Brazil Equity C EUR C-33.52%-15.73%NC4 M EUR
BNY Mellon Brazil Equity EUR A Acc-32.60%-7.33%NC16 M EUR
BNY Mellon Brazil Equity EUR B Acc-32.34%-5.88%NC0 M EUR
BNY Mellon Brazil Equity EUR C Acc-32.11%-4.43%NC8 M EUR
BNY Mellon Brazil Equity EUR G Acc-32.17%0.00%NC2 M EUR
BNY Mellon Brazil Equity EUR W Acc-32.05%-3.79%NC1 M EUR
Bradesco Glbl Braz Eqs M&S Cap R EUR-36.01%-3.56%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds





Gestion
Société de gestion DWS Investment S.A.
Date de création 01-10-2012

Gérant Depuis
Luiz Ribeiro 01-10-2012
Danilo Pereira 01-10-2012
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 01-10-2012
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Brésil
Zone d'investissement Brésil
Benchmark MSCI Brazil 10/40 NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 43 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG Luxembourg, Société coopérative
Volatilité au 31-08-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 36.52%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.42
Performance moyenne 3 ans 31.07%
