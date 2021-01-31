|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER
The Sub-Fund 'Echiquier Artificial Intelligence' is a dynamic fund seeking long-term performance through exposure on growth securities in international markets. Particularly the Sub-Fund seeks to invest in companies developing Artificial Intelligence and/or companies benefiting from it.
|
|Performances du fonds : Echiquier Artificial Intelligence B EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-02-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+0.83%
|-6.41%
|+6.37%
|+24.73%
|+62.42%
| -
|+113.82%
|Catégorie
|
9.03%
|
-0.1%
|
14.61%
|
24.73%
|
47.26%
|
92.74%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Technologies
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|20-06-2018
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Technologies
|
Benchmark
|MSCI World NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|536 M EUR au 31-01-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|31.69%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|1.79
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|62.42