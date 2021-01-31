Connexion
ECHIQUIER ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE B EUR       LU1819480192

ECHIQUIER ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE B EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 25/02
213.82 EUR   -5.15%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER
The Sub-Fund 'Echiquier Artificial Intelligence' is a dynamic fund seeking long-term performance through exposure on growth securities in international markets. Particularly the Sub-Fund seeks to invest in companies developing Artificial Intelligence and/or companies benefiting from it.
Performances du fonds : Echiquier Artificial Intelligence B EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.83% -6.41% +6.37% +24.73% +62.42% - +113.82%
Catégorie 9.03% -0.1% 14.61% 24.73% 47.26% 92.74% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Echiquier Artificial Intelligence B EUR0.83%0.00%NC536M EUR1.75%
Echiquier Artificial Intelligence K EUR0.57%0.00%NC326M EUR1%
Echiquier Artificial Intelligence M EUR0.65%0.00%NC1M EUR0.5%
Echiquier Artificial Intelligence B USD0.00%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion La Financière de l'Echiquier
Date de création 20-06-2018

Gérant Depuis
Rolando Grandi 20-06-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 20-06-2018
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Benchmark MSCI World NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 536 M EUR au 31-01-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 1 an: 31.69%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 1.79
Performance moyenne 1 an 62.42
