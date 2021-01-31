Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER The Sub-Fund 'Echiquier Artificial Intelligence' is a dynamic fund seeking long-term performance through exposure on growth securities in international markets. Particularly the Sub-Fund seeks to invest in companies developing Artificial Intelligence and/or companies benefiting from it.

Performances du fonds : Echiquier Artificial Intelligence B EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 25-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.83% -6.41% +6.37% +24.73% +62.42% - +113.82% Catégorie 9.03% -0.1% 14.61% 24.73% 47.26% 92.74% -

