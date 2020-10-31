Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir, sur une durée de placement recommandée de trois ans et selon une approche ISR, une performance annualisée supérieure à celle de l'EONIA OIS majorée de 2,5% nette de frais de gestion, pour une volatilité maximale de 10%.

Performances du fonds : Ecofi Entreprises C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.2% +4.56% +5.27% +8.97% +2.06% -1.01% - Catégorie 4.49% 4.61% 3.62% 8.77% 5.46% 2.63% - Indice 2.57% 3.38% 4.51% 6.1% 3.41% 5.94% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Ecofi Entreprises E 1.19% -1.09% 0M EUR 0.65% Ecofi Entreprises C 1.20% -1.01% 74M EUR 0.65%

