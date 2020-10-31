Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Ecofi Entreprises C       FR0007011432

ECOFI ENTREPRISES C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 02/12
4078.96 EUR   -0.05%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS
Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir, sur une durée de placement recommandée de trois ans et selon une approche ISR, une performance annualisée supérieure à celle de l'EONIA OIS majorée de 2,5% nette de frais de gestion, pour une volatilité maximale de 10%.
Performances du fonds : Ecofi Entreprises C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.2% +4.56% +5.27% +8.97% +2.06% -1.01% -
Catégorie 4.49% 4.61% 3.62% 8.77% 5.46% 2.63% -
Indice 2.57% 3.38% 4.51% 6.1% 3.41% 5.94% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Ecofi Entreprises E1.19%-1.09%0M EUR0.65%
Ecofi Entreprises C1.20%-1.01%74M EUR0.65%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Convertibles Europe
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAF Candriam European Convertibles A1.42%-4.76%NC25 M EUR
AAF Candriam European Convertibles F2.03%-0.70%NC1 M EUR
AAF Candriam European Convertibles I2.03%-3.04%NC51 M EUR
AAF Candriam European Convertibles R2.09%-3.05%NC0 M EUR
AAF Candriam European Convertibles X2.12%-2.66%NC26 M EUR
AE Allianz Convertible Bond1.70%4.18%NC0 M EUR
Afer Convertibles A/I-3.44%-6.07%NC16 M EUR
Allianz Convertible Bond A EUR1.81%5.31%NC103 M EUR
Allianz Convertible Bond AT EUR1.81%5.32%NC40 M EUR
Allianz Convertible Bond CT EUR1.43%4.06%NC2 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Ecofi Investissements
Date de création 16-06-1997

Gérant Depuis
Olivier Guillou 08-03-2004
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 16-06-1997
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Convertibles Europe
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark EONIA + 2,5% 100%
Actifs nets de la part 74 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Mazars
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 6.35%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.28
Performance moyenne 3 ans -1.01%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ