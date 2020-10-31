|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS
Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir, sur une durée de placement recommandée de trois ans et selon une approche ISR, une performance annualisée supérieure à celle de l'EONIA OIS majorée de 2,5% nette de frais de gestion, pour une volatilité maximale de 10%.
|
|Performances du fonds : Ecofi Entreprises C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.2%
|+4.56%
|+5.27%
|+8.97%
|+2.06%
|-1.01%
| -
|Catégorie
|
4.49%
|
4.61%
|
3.62%
|
8.77%
|
5.46%
|
2.63%
|
-
|Indice
|
2.57%
|3.38%
|4.51%
|6.1%
|
3.41%
|
5.94%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Convertibles Europe
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|16-06-1997
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Convertibles Europe
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|EONIA + 2,5% 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|74 M EUR au 31-10-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|6.35%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.28
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-1.01%