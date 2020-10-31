|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to outperform its benchmark over a 5-year investment period, by investing on international capital markets and through the selection of, among others, companies involved in technology sectors or related to advanced analytics -Big Data - technologies. The Sub-Fund is actively managed.
|Performances du fonds : EdRF Big Data A EUR
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+5.52%
|+9.91%
|+11.31%
|+20.41%
|+7.96%
|+30.71%
|+79.16%
|Catégorie
31.37%
3.38%
10.34%
24.72%
36.78%
65.89%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Technologies
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|31-08-2015
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Technologies
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|224 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|17.35%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.4
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|30.71%