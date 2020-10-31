Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L The objective of the Sub-Fund is to outperform its benchmark over a 5-year investment period, by investing on international capital markets and through the selection of, among others, companies involved in technology sectors or related to advanced analytics -Big Data - technologies. The Sub-Fund is actively managed.

Performances du fonds : EdRF Big Data A EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +5.52% +9.91% +11.31% +20.41% +7.96% +30.71% +79.16% Catégorie 31.37% 3.38% 10.34% 24.72% 36.78% 65.89% -

