|Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE METAL SECURITIES LIMITED
WisdomTree Physical Gold (1672) is designed to offer security holders a simple and cost-efficient way to access the gold market by providing a return equivalent to the movements in the gold spot price less the applicable management fee. 1672 is backed by physical allocated gold held by HSBC Bank plc (the custodian). Only metal that conforms with the London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA) rules for Good Delivery can be accepted by the custodian. Each physical bar is segregated, individually identified and allocated.
|Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Physical Gold
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-09-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+19.11%
|-5.98%
|+8.23%
|+8.65%
|+17.03%
|+43%
|+204.34%
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Matières Premières - Métaux Précieux
Gérant
Depuis
|Not Disclosed
| 24-04-2007
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|24-04-2007
|Devise
|USD
|Structure Juridique
Collateralized Debt Instrument
Catégorie Morningstar
Matières Premières - Métaux Précieux
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Place de cotation
|Global
Benchmark
|LBMA Gold Price PM USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|9024 M USD au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|HSBC Bank USA NA
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte LLP
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|9.91%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|1.52
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|43%