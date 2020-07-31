Connexion
ETFS Physical Gold    PHAU   JE00B1VS3770

ETFS PHYSICAL GOLD

(PHAU)
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Euronext Amsterdam - 08/09
181.36 USD   -0.62%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE METAL SECURITIES LIMITED
WisdomTree Physical Gold (1672) is designed to offer security holders a simple and cost-efficient way to access the gold market by providing a return equivalent to the movements in the gold spot price less the applicable management fee. 1672 is backed by physical allocated gold held by HSBC Bank plc (the custodian). Only metal that conforms with the London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA) rules for Good Delivery can be accepted by the custodian. Each physical bar is segregated, individually identified and allocated.
Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Physical Gold
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +19.11% -5.98% +8.23% +8.65% +17.03% +43% +204.34%
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Matières Premières - Métaux Précieux
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Anima Commodities-7.55%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Argentum A Acc28.93%50.07%NC0 M EUR
Aureus Inc19.47%45.19%NC0 M EUR
BBGI Swiss Physical Gold EUR17.66%34.11%NC0 M EUR
BBGI Swiss Physical Gold EUR Hedged21.26%19.66%NC0 M EUR
BNPP Gold ETC19.30%42.42%NC0 M EUR
BNPP Paladium ETC12.77%136.32%NC0 M EUR
CSIF (CH) II Gold Blue QBH0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Db Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC24.59%29.93%NC507 M EUR
Db Physical Palladium Euro Hedged ETC17.64%118.88%NC13 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited
Date de création 24-04-2007

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 24-04-2007
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 24-04-2007
Devise USD
Structure Juridique Collateralized Debt Instrument
Catégorie Morningstar Matières Premières - Métaux Précieux
Zone d'investissement Global
Place de cotation Global
Benchmark LBMA Gold Price PM USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 9024 M USD au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur HSBC Bank USA NA
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte LLP
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 9.91%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.52
Performance moyenne 3 ans 43%
