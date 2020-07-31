Stratégie du fonds géré par WISDOMTREE METAL SECURITIES LIMITED WisdomTree Physical Gold (1672) is designed to offer security holders a simple and cost-efficient way to access the gold market by providing a return equivalent to the movements in the gold spot price less the applicable management fee. 1672 is backed by physical allocated gold held by HSBC Bank plc (the custodian). Only metal that conforms with the London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA) rules for Good Delivery can be accepted by the custodian. Each physical bar is segregated, individually identified and allocated.

Performances du fonds : WisdomTree Physical Gold

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +19.11% -5.98% +8.23% +8.65% +17.03% +43% +204.34%

