|Stratégie du fonds géré par HMG FINANCE
Le fonds a pour objectif de réaliser une performance nette de frais supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Small, sur la durée de placement recommandée de 5 ans.
|Performances du fonds : HMG Découvertes C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-1.33%
|+10.21%
|+6.19%
|+14.04%
|+3.33%
|-3.07%
|+107.5%
|Catégorie
-14.94%
25.55%
24.55%
25.35%
-11.68%
-25.03%
-
|Indice
-3.54%
|15.33%
|10.48%
|12.17%
0.09%
-3.34%
-
|Société de gestion
|HMG Finance
|Date de création
|07-05-2008
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|07-05-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|France
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|41 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG (France)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|15.25%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.2
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-3.07%