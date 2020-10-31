Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  HMG Découvertes C       FR0010601971

HMG DÉCOUVERTES C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 02/12
207.5 EUR   -0.05%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par HMG FINANCE
Le fonds a pour objectif de réaliser une performance nette de frais supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Small, sur la durée de placement recommandée de 5 ans.
Performances du fonds : HMG Découvertes C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -1.33% +10.21% +6.19% +14.04% +3.33% -3.07% +107.5%
Catégorie -14.94% 25.55% 24.55% 25.35% -11.68% -25.03% -
Indice -3.54% 15.33% 10.48% 12.17% 0.09% -3.34% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
HMG Découvertes C-1.33%-3.07%41M EUR2.35%
HMG Découvertes D A/I-0.59%-0.67%48M EUR1.5%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAZ Challenger-6.17%-23.09%NC3 M EUR
AAZ Spécial-0.62%-12.90%NC12 M EUR
ACA PME PEA-1.79%-6.26%NC3 M EUR
Actys 1 A/I12.50%-4.63%NC23 M EUR
Aesope Actions Françaises-0.06%0.00%NC19 M EUR
Afer-Flore A/I14.19%2.70%NC95 M EUR
Agressor-17.58%-28.26%NC0 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs I5.70%-4.36%NC5 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs P4.44%-7.87%NC77 M EUR
Amilton Small Caps I2.92%-1.23%NC14 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion HMG Finance
Date de création 07-05-2008

Gérant Depuis
Jean-François Delcaire 03-09-2012
Marc Girault 26-04-1993
François Garnier 15-05-2003
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 07-05-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 41 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 15.25%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans -3.07%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ