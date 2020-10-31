Stratégie du fonds géré par HMG FINANCE Le fonds a pour objectif de réaliser une performance nette de frais supérieure à celle de l'indice CAC Small, sur la durée de placement recommandée de 5 ans.

Performances du fonds : HMG Découvertes C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 02-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -1.33% +10.21% +6.19% +14.04% +3.33% -3.07% +107.5% Catégorie -14.94% 25.55% 24.55% 25.35% -11.68% -25.03% - Indice -3.54% 15.33% 10.48% 12.17% 0.09% -3.34% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais HMG Découvertes C -1.33% -3.07% 41M EUR 2.35% HMG Découvertes D A/I -0.59% -0.67% 48M EUR 1.5%

