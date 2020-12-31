Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Keren Patrimoine C       FR0000980427

KEREN PATRIMOINE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 21/01
2005.12 EUR   +0.10%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par KEREN FINANCE
L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la recherche d'une performance nette de frais de gestion supérieure à l'indicateur composite 50% Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury 3-5 ans + 35% CAC 40 DR + 15% EONIA capitalisé, sur la durée de placement recommandée.
Performances du fonds : Keren Patrimoine C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1% +2.07% +6.86% +6.58% -3.19% -3.37% -
Catégorie 0.81% 1.17% 3.12% 3.91% 1.42% 4.78% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Keren Patrimoine I1.04%-1.24%9M EUR0.75%
Keren Patrimoine N1.02%-2.01%4M EUR1%
Keren Patrimoine C1.00%-3.37%350M EUR1.5%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Euro Rendement C0.39%4.52%NC1017 M EUR
29 Haussmann Euro Rendement I0.41%5.69%NC27 M EUR
8a+ Latemar Q1.19%0.27%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Latemar R1.14%-2.05%NC0 M EUR
8a+ Nextam Obbligazionario Misto R0.40%6.66%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Sustainable Profile 2 A EUR Acc0.68%1.82%NC22 M EUR
AAF-Sustainable Profile 2 F EUR Acc0.70%4.68%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Sustainable Profile 2 I EUR Acc0.70%3.99%NC1 M EUR
AAM Opportunistic Flex Bond R0.36%3.16%NC0 M EUR
Abanca Gestión Conservador FI0.22%0.21%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Keren Finance
Date de création 04-01-2002

Gérant Depuis
Raphaël Elmaleh 10-02-2002
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 04-01-2002
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark -Euronext Paris CAC 40 NR EUR 35%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 15%
-BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury 3-5 Yr TR EUR 50%
Actifs nets de la part 350 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 12.63%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.01
Performance moyenne 3 ans -3.37%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ