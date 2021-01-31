Connexion
Norden       FR0000299356

NORDEN
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 11/02
235.16 EUR   +0.72%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par LAZARD FRÈRES GESTION
L'objectif de gestion vise à obtenir, en appliquant une gestion de type Investissement Socialement Responsable (ISR), sur la durée de placement recommandée de 5 ans, une performance nette de frais supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence suivant : MSCI Nordic Countries. L'indicateur de référence est exprimé en EUR. Les dividendes ou coupons nets sont réinvestis.
Performances du fonds : Norden SRI
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +4.44% +2.91% +6.72% +12.75% +9.23% +21.64% -
Catégorie 3.84% 1.89% 10.33% 17.01% 16.1% 43.58% -
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion Lazard Frères Gestion
Date de création 28-11-1994

Gérant Depuis
Thomas Brenier 01-09-2007
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 28-11-1994
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe du Nord
Zone d'investissement Europe (Nord)
Benchmark MSCI Nordic Countries NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 576 M EUR au 31-01-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Lazard Frères Banque
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 17.22%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.33
Performance moyenne 3 ans 21.64%
