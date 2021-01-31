Stratégie du fonds géré par LAZARD FRÈRES GESTION L'objectif de gestion vise à obtenir, en appliquant une gestion de type Investissement Socialement Responsable (ISR), sur la durée de placement recommandée de 5 ans, une performance nette de frais supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence suivant : MSCI Nordic Countries. L'indicateur de référence est exprimé en EUR. Les dividendes ou coupons nets sont réinvestis.

Performances du fonds : Norden SRI

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +4.44% +2.91% +6.72% +12.75% +9.23% +21.64% - Catégorie 3.84% 1.89% 10.33% 17.01% 16.1% 43.58% -

