|Stratégie du fonds géré par LAZARD FRÈRES GESTION
L'objectif de gestion vise à obtenir, en appliquant une gestion de type Investissement Socialement Responsable (ISR), sur la durée de placement recommandée de 5 ans, une performance nette de frais supérieure à celle de l'indicateur de référence suivant : MSCI Nordic Countries. L'indicateur de référence est exprimé en EUR. Les dividendes ou coupons nets sont réinvestis.
|Performances du fonds : Norden SRI
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 11-02-2021
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+4.44%
|+2.91%
|+6.72%
|+12.75%
|+9.23%
|+21.64%
| -
|Catégorie
3.84%
1.89%
10.33%
17.01%
16.1%
43.58%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|28-11-1994
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Europe du Nord
Zone d'investissement
|Europe (Nord)
Benchmark
|MSCI Nordic Countries NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|576 M EUR au 31-01-2021
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Lazard Frères Banque
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|17.22%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.33
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|21.64%