Stratégie du fonds géré par PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT (EUROPE) SA La politique d'investissement de ce compartiment vise à obtenir une croissance du capital en investissant au moins deux tiers de ses actifs totaux / sa fortune totale dans des actions ou tout autre titre apparenté aux actions émis par des sociétés utilisant la technologie numérique pour offrir des services interactifs et/ou des produits associés à des services interactifs dans le domaine de la communication.

Performances du fonds : Pictet-Digital R EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 16-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +14.29% +10.7% +18.11% +25.7% +25.92% +65.93% +532.54% Catégorie 13.1% 9.32% 23.03% 33.39% 43.24% 99.67% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-11-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-11-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 98.25% 0% 98.25% Liquidités 2.71% 1.27% 1.44% Obligations 0.51% 0.21% 0.3% Convertibles 0% 0% 0%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.