PICTET-DIGITAL R EUR       LU0340555134

PICTET-DIGITAL R EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 16/02
427.03 EUR   +1.31%
Stratégie du fonds géré par PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT (EUROPE) SA
La politique d'investissement de ce compartiment vise à obtenir une croissance du capital en investissant au moins deux tiers de ses actifs totaux / sa fortune totale dans des actions ou tout autre titre apparenté aux actions émis par des sociétés utilisant la technologie numérique pour offrir des services interactifs et/ou des produits associés à des services interactifs dans le domaine de la communication.
Performances du fonds : Pictet-Digital R EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 16-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +14.29% +10.7% +18.11% +25.7% +25.92% +65.93% +532.54%
Catégorie 13.1% 9.32% 23.03% 33.39% 43.24% 99.67% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 30-11-2020
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-11-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 98.25% 0% 98.25%
Liquidités 2.71% 1.27% 1.44%
Obligations 0.51% 0.21% 0.3%
Convertibles 0% 0% 0%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Pictet-Digital P dy USD13.91%69.17%122M USD2.4%
Pictet-Digital I EUR14.52%73.83%527M EUR1.2%
Pictet-Digital P EUR14.39%69.43%551M EUR2.4%
Pictet-Digital P dy GBP14.30%69.87%8M GBP2.4%
Pictet-Digital R EUR14.29%65.93%769M EUR2.9%
Pictet-Digital HI EUR12.81%56.61%101M EUR1.2%
Pictet-Digital Z USD14.18%78.65%270M USD0%
Pictet-Digital I dy GBP14.43%74.25%34M GBP1.2%
Pictet-Digital I JPY14.34%73.66%4M JPY1.2%
Pictet-Digital Z EUR14.67%78.95%25M EUR0%
Gestion
Société de gestion Pictet Asset Management (Europe) SA
Date de création 30-06-2008

Gérant Depuis
Sylvie Sejournet 30-06-2008
Olivier Djopwouo 01-10-2018
Stanislas Effront 01-09-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 30-06-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI ACWI NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 769 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.6%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.9
Performance moyenne 3 ans 65.93%
