PICTET-SECURITY R EUR       LU0270905242

PICTET-SECURITY R EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 01/10
235.4 EUR   +0.42%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT (EUROPE) SA
Ce compartiment applique une stratégie de croissance du capital en investissant principalement dans des actions ou titres similaires émis par des sociétés qui contribuent à assurer l'intégrité, la santé et la liberté, qu'elles soient individuelles, d'entreprise ou politiques. Le Compartiment investira au moins deux tiers de ses actifs totaux / sa fortune totale en actions de sociétés actives dans ce secteur.
Performances du fonds : Pictet-Security R EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 01-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +3.82% -0.08% +3.92% +27.53% +7.78% +35.58% +200.45%
Catégorie -4.92% -1.6% 4.4% 23.52% 1.92% 10.25% -
Exposition sectorielle au 31-08-2020
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-08-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 99.95% 0% 99.95%
Liquidités 0.5% 0.46% 0.04%
Obligations 0.04% 0.02% 0.02%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Pictet-Security I USD5.16%42.04%822M USD1.2%
Pictet-Security R EUR3.82%35.58%752M EUR2.9%
Pictet-Security P EUR4.37%38.46%1593M EUR2.4%
Pictet-Security I EUR5.08%41.99%623M EUR1.2%
Pictet-Security P dy USD4.45%38.50%292M USD2.4%
Pictet-Security P USD4.45%38.50%651M USD2.4%
Pictet-Security R USD3.90%35.62%190M USD2.9%
Pictet-Security P dy GBP4.13%38.41%7M GBP2.4%
Pictet-Security Z USD5.89%46.25%206M USD0%
Pictet-Security I dy GBP4.84%41.95%46M GBP1.2%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Pictet Asset Management (Europe) SA
Date de création 31-10-2006

Gérant Depuis
Yves Kramer 31-10-2006
Alexandre Mouthon 01-09-2018
Rachele Beata 01-10-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 31-10-2006
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Flex-Cap.
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI ACWI NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 752 M EUR au 31-08-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Pictet & Cie (Europe) SA
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-08-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.87%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.76
Performance moyenne 3 ans 35.58%
