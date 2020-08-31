Stratégie du fonds géré par PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT (EUROPE) SA Ce compartiment applique une stratégie de croissance du capital en investissant principalement dans des actions ou titres similaires émis par des sociétés qui contribuent à assurer l'intégrité, la santé et la liberté, qu'elles soient individuelles, d'entreprise ou politiques. Le Compartiment investira au moins deux tiers de ses actifs totaux / sa fortune totale en actions de sociétés actives dans ce secteur.

Performances du fonds : Pictet-Security R EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 01-10-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +3.82% -0.08% +3.92% +27.53% +7.78% +35.58% +200.45% Catégorie -4.92% -1.6% 4.4% 23.52% 1.92% 10.25% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-08-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-08-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 99.95% 0% 99.95% Liquidités 0.5% 0.46% 0.04% Obligations 0.04% 0.02% 0.02%

