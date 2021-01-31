|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve, over a minimum recommended investment horizon of 5 years, a performance exceeding that of its reference indicator ?STR + 300 bps, gross of management fees specific to each Share Class.
|
|Performances du fonds : Tikehau Intl Crs Asts R EUR Acc
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-02-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|+0.28%
|-2.24%
|+6.91%
|+29.98%
|Catégorie
|
3.13%
|
0.42%
|
5.28%
|
8.75%
|
1.89%
|
10.44%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|31-12-2020
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Actifs nets de la part
|652 M EUR au 31-01-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young S.A.
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|5.37%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.56
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|6.91%