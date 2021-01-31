Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve, over a minimum recommended investment horizon of 5 years, a performance exceeding that of its reference indicator ?STR + 300 bps, gross of management fees specific to each Share Class.

Performances du fonds : Tikehau Intl Crs Asts R EUR Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.12% -0.18% -1.06% +0.28% -2.24% +6.91% +29.98% Catégorie 3.13% 0.42% 5.28% 8.75% 1.89% 10.44% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.