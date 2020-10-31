Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A.  >  MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Qual       LU0904784781

MS LIQUIDITY FDS STERL LQDY QUAL
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture CENTRALE DE COMMUNICATIONS LUXEMBOURG S.A. - 26/11
1 GBP   -0.40%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par MSIM FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED
The Sterling Liquidity Fund's investment objective is to provide liquidity and an attractive rate of income, to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital.
Performances du fonds : MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Qual
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -4.91% +1.63% +0.33% -0.42% -3.63% +1.5% -1.99%
Indice -4.37% 2.03% 1.37% 0.52% -3.64% 2.46% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Instl-4.95%1.49%NC4312M GBP0.2%
MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Instl Acc-4.89%1.54%NC84M GBP0.2%
MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Qual-4.91%1.50%NC35M GBP0.2%
MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Instl Sel-4.94%1.38%NC1M GBP0.25%
MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Instl SelAcc0.00%0.00%NC0M GBP0%
MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Instl Plus-4.87%0.00%NC495M GBP0.1%
MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Insl Pls Acc0.00%0.00%NC3M GBP0.1%




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion MSIM Fund Management (Ireland) Limited
Date de création 14-06-2013
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-06-2013
Devise GBP
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Monétaires GBP Court Terme
Zone d'investissement Royaume-Uni
Benchmark 1 Week GBP Libid 100%
Actifs nets de la part 35 M GBP au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur The Bank of New York Mellon (Internation
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young S.A.
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 5.25%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.02
Performance moyenne 3 ans 1.5%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ