|Stratégie du fonds géré par MSIM FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED
The Sterling Liquidity Fund's investment objective is to provide liquidity and an attractive rate of income, to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital.
|Performances du fonds : MS Liquidity Fds Sterl Lqdy Qual
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-11-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-4.91%
|+1.63%
|+0.33%
|-0.42%
|-3.63%
|+1.5%
|-1.99%
|Indice
-4.37%
|2.03%
|1.37%
|0.52%
-3.64%
2.46%
-
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|14-06-2013
|Devise
|GBP
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar
Monétaires GBP Court Terme
Zone d'investissement
|Royaume-Uni
Benchmark
|1 Week GBP Libid 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|35 M GBP au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|The Bank of New York Mellon (Internation
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young S.A.
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|5.25%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.02
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|1.5%