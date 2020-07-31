Connexion
SG Actions US Techno C       FR0000431538

SG ACTIONS US TECHNO C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 29/09
1474.27 EUR   -0.95%
Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION
Le FCP a pour objectif de surperformer son indice de référence, le NASDAQ COMPOSITE, sur la durée minimale de placement recommandée.
Performances du fonds : SG Actions US Techno C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +16.28% -3.96% +6.84% +36.57% +27.54% +61.6% +222.35%
Catégorie 20.98% -1.92% 8.45% 40.63% 32.93% 66.45% -
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion Société Générale Gestion
Date de création 28-01-1999

Gérant Depuis
Jean-philippe Nause 20-12-2017
Guillaume Carpentier 20-12-2017
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 28-01-1999
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark NASDAQ Composite TR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 375 M EUR au 31-08-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Société Générale
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 18.44%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.96
Performance moyenne 3 ans 61.6%
