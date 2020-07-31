|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION
Le FCP a pour objectif de surperformer son indice de référence, le NASDAQ COMPOSITE, sur la durée minimale de placement recommandée.
|
|Performances du fonds : SG Actions US Techno C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-09-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+16.28%
|-3.96%
|+6.84%
|+36.57%
|+27.54%
|+61.6%
|+222.35%
|Catégorie
|
20.98%
|
-1.92%
|
8.45%
|
40.63%
|
32.93%
|
66.45%
|
-
|
|
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|28-01-1999
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Technologies
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|NASDAQ Composite TR USD 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|375 M EUR au 31-08-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Société Générale
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|18.44%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.96
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|61.6%