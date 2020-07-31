Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION Le FCP a pour objectif de surperformer son indice de référence, le NASDAQ COMPOSITE, sur la durée minimale de placement recommandée.

Performances du fonds : SG Actions US Techno C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +16.28% -3.96% +6.84% +36.57% +27.54% +61.6% +222.35% Catégorie 20.98% -1.92% 8.45% 40.63% 32.93% 66.45% -

