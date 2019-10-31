Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH La SICAV a pour objectif de gestion de permettre une dynamisation des investissements, effectués sur le marché des actions des pays de la zone euro, orientés principalement vers les sociétés foncières et immobilières, afin de rechercher une valorisation du capital à long terme. L'indice FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Eurozone Capped Net Return Index EUR pourra constituer un élément d'appréciation.

Performances du fonds : Allianz Foncier C/D

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-11-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +22.22% +2.75% +8.11% +7.19% +16.07% +46.92% +1270.4% Catégorie 16.49% 2.78% 5.82% 2.93% 5.63% 20.89% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Allianz Foncier MC 22.70% 0.00% NC 23M EUR 0.75% Allianz Foncier C/D 22.22% 46.92% 393M EUR 1.2%

