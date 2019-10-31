|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH
La SICAV a pour objectif de gestion de permettre une dynamisation des investissements, effectués sur le marché des actions des pays de la zone euro, orientés principalement vers les sociétés foncières et immobilières, afin de rechercher une valorisation du capital à long terme. L'indice FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Eurozone Capped Net Return Index EUR pourra constituer un élément d'appréciation.
|
|Performances du fonds : Allianz Foncier C/D
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-11-2019
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+22.22%
|+2.75%
|+8.11%
|+7.19%
|+16.07%
|+46.92%
|+1270.4%
|Catégorie
|
16.49%
|
2.78%
|
5.82%
|
2.93%
|
5.63%
|
20.89%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Immobilier - Indirect Zone Euro
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|16-08-1988
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Immobilier - Indirect Zone Euro
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|FTSE EPRA Nareit Eurozone Capped NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|393 M EUR au 31-10-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|State Street Bank International GmbH - P
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|11.49%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.98
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|46.92%