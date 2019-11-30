|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION
SEXTANT BOND PICKING est un fonds cherchant à générer une performance nette de frais supérieure à : - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 100 bp pour la part A - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 140 bp pour la part N - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 230 bp pour la part Z au travers d'une sélection d'obligations internationales sans que cette sélection ne cherche à reproduire le contenu de cet indice. Durée minimum de placement recommandée : 3 ans.
|
|Performances du fonds : Sextant Bond Picking A
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 16-12-2019
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+3.77%
|+0.32%
|+0.75%
|+2.56%
|+3.55%
| -
|+5.79%
|Catégorie
|
9.95%
|
0.37%
|
0.76%
|
3.24%
|
8.96%
|
4.31%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 31-10-2019
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2019
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Obligations
|49.43%
|0%
|49.43%
|Liquidités
|33.67%
|24.05%
|9.62%
|Autres
|22.48%
|0.15%
|22.33%
|Convertibles
|13.31%
|0%
|13.31%
|Actions
|5.31%
|0%
|5.31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|30-03-2017
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Obligations internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Obligations Internationales Flexibles
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|Euro Constant Maturity Treasury cash 3Y 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|131 M EUR au 30-11-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|1.64%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|2.05
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|3.55