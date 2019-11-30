Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION SEXTANT BOND PICKING est un fonds cherchant à générer une performance nette de frais supérieure à : - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 100 bp pour la part A - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 140 bp pour la part N - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 230 bp pour la part Z au travers d'une sélection d'obligations internationales sans que cette sélection ne cherche à reproduire le contenu de cet indice. Durée minimum de placement recommandée : 3 ans.

Performances du fonds : Sextant Bond Picking A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 16-12-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +3.77% +0.32% +0.75% +2.56% +3.55% - +5.79% Catégorie 9.95% 0.37% 0.76% 3.24% 8.96% 4.31% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-10-2019

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2019 Long Court Nets Obligations 49.43% 0% 49.43% Liquidités 33.67% 24.05% 9.62% Autres 22.48% 0.15% 22.33% Convertibles 13.31% 0% 13.31% Actions 5.31% 0% 5.31%

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Sextant Bond Picking A 3.77% 0.00% NC 131M EUR 1.3% Sextant Bond Picking N 4.17% 0.00% NC 111M EUR 0.9% Sextant Bond Picking Z 4.44% 0.00% NC 17M EUR 0.1%

