SEXTANT BOND PICKING A       FR0013202132

SEXTANT BOND PICKING A
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 16/12
105.79 EUR   +0.08%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION
SEXTANT BOND PICKING est un fonds cherchant à générer une performance nette de frais supérieure à : - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 100 bp pour la part A - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 140 bp pour la part N - l'indice 'Euro Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) cash 3Y' capitalisé + 230 bp pour la part Z au travers d'une sélection d'obligations internationales sans que cette sélection ne cherche à reproduire le contenu de cet indice. Durée minimum de placement recommandée : 3 ans.
Performances du fonds : Sextant Bond Picking A
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 16-12-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +3.77% +0.32% +0.75% +2.56% +3.55% - +5.79%
Catégorie 9.95% 0.37% 0.76% 3.24% 8.96% 4.31% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 31-10-2019
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2019
Long Court Nets
Obligations 49.43% 0% 49.43%
Liquidités 33.67% 24.05% 9.62%
Autres 22.48% 0.15% 22.33%
Convertibles 13.31% 0% 13.31%
Actions 5.31% 0% 5.31%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Sextant Bond Picking A3.77%0.00%NC131M EUR1.3%
Sextant Bond Picking N4.17%0.00%NC111M EUR0.9%
Sextant Bond Picking Z4.44%0.00%NC17M EUR0.1%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amiral Gestion
Date de création 30-03-2017
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 30-03-2017
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations Internationales Flexibles
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark Euro Constant Maturity Treasury cash 3Y 100%
Actifs nets de la part 131 M EUR au 30-11-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 30-11-2019
Ecart-type 1 an: 1.64%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 2.05
Performance moyenne 1 an 3.55
