Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Interparfums SA    ITP   FR0004024222

INTERPARFUMS SA

(ITP)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 08/09 17:35:06
40.4 EUR   -1.46%
12:12INTERPARFUMS : a bien amorti la crise de la Covid-19
AO
10:58INTERPARFUMS : résultat net semestriel divisé par trois
CF
10:36INTERPARFUMS : Oddo BHF reste Neutre
AO
Fonds positionnés sur INTERPARFUMS SA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Haas Actions Entrepreneurs SNON-3.00%0.00%NC0.24M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur INTERPARFUMS SAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-0.85%2.56%FranceActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.74%0.27%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...0.58%0.03%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
La Chine (toujours) dans le collimateur
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,97 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 41,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 4,39%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INTERPARFUMS SA10.81%2 281
L'ORÉAL5.53%184 241
KAO CORPORATION-12.91%35 573
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-22.73%22 603
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.27.88%11 679
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-15.00%8 831
