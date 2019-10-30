Fonds positionnés sur INTERPARFUMS SA Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Haas Actions Entrepreneurs S NON -3.00% 0.00% NC 0.24M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur INTERPARFUMS SA ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR -0.85% 2.56% France Actions WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... -0.74% 0.27% Europe Actions WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge... 0.58% 0.03% Europe Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER Nombre d'Analystes 7 Objectif de cours Moyen 35,97 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 41,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 4,39% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,0% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) INTERPARFUMS SA 10.81% 2 281 L'ORÉAL 5.53% 184 241 KAO CORPORATION -12.91% 35 573 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -22.73% 22 603 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 27.88% 11 679 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION -15.00% 8 831