Amundi ETF MSCI Emu High Div.U.ETF EUR    CD8   FR0010717090

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH DIV.U.ETF EUR

(CD8)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 09/03 14:42:37
125.44 EUR   +0.84%
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
03/03/2021 04/03/2021 05/03/2021 08/03/2021 09/03/2021 Date
121.3(c) 122.02(c) 121.3(c) 124.4(c) 125.44 Dernier
-0.18% +0.59% -0.59% +2.56% +0.84% Variation
2 100 15 425 1 003 1 050 1 011 Volume
Graphique AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH DIV.U.ETF EUR
Durée : Période :
Amundi ETF MSCI Emu High Div.U.ETF EUR : Graphique analyse technique Amundi ETF MSCI Emu High Div.U.ETF EUR | Zone bourse
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH DIVIDEND UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the MSCI EMU High Dividend Yield strategy Index in Euros, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to easily follow about 70 leading stocks in 10 countries of the European Economic and Monetary Union, having the leading dividend rates in their respective countries, with a single transaction. This ETF is available in 2 share classes: one capitalizing and the other distributing dividends.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations
Zone économique Eurozone
Facteurs Dividendes Elevés
Type pays Développés
Pondération Smart Béta
Description
Sous Jacent MSCI EMU High Dividend Yield Net Total Return Index - USD
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 99.48 M EUR
Société de gestion Amundi
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique France
Structure FCP
Date de création 2009-02-26
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 99.48 M EUR
1 mois 105.77 M EUR
3 mois 107.2 M EUR
6 mois 104.15 M EUR
1 an 200.99 M EUR
