AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH DIVIDEND UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the MSCI EMU High Dividend Yield strategy Index in Euros, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to easily follow about 70 leading stocks in 10 countries of the European Economic and Monetary Union, having the leading dividend rates in their respective countries, with a single transaction. This ETF is available in 2 share classes: one capitalizing and the other distributing dividends.