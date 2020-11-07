Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information Objectif d'investissement AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH DIVIDEND UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the MSCI EMU High Dividend Yield strategy Index in Euros, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to easily follow about 70 leading stocks in 10 countries of the European Economic and Monetary Union, having the leading dividend rates in their respective countries, with a single transaction. This ETF is available in 2 share classes: one capitalizing and the other distributing dividends. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Actions Zone géographique Europe Style de taille Grandes & Moyennes Capitalisations Zone économique Eurozone Facteurs Dividendes Elevés Type pays Développés Pondération Smart Béta Description Sous Jacent MSCI EMU High Dividend Yield Net Total Return Index - USD Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.3% Encours (2020-11-07) 99.48 M EUR Société de gestion Amundi Caractéristiques Compétence juridique France Structure FCP Date de création 2009-02-26 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07) Dernière 99.48 M EUR 1 mois 105.77 M EUR 3 mois 107.2 M EUR 6 mois 104.15 M EUR 1 an 200.99 M EUR