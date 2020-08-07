iShares eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe (DE) is an exchange traded fund (ETF) that aims to track the performance of the eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe Index as closely as possible. The ETF invests in physical index securities. The eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe Index offers exposure to the largest and most liquid Euro denominated German Jumbo Pfandbriefe (covered bonds) traded on the Eurex Bonds® platform. Only investment grade bonds with a remaining time to maturity between 1.5 and 10.5 years and a minimum amount outstanding of 1.5 billion are included in the index. iShares ETFs are funds managed by BlackRock.