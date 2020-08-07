Rating TrackInsight Plus d'information Objectif d'investissement iShares eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe (DE) is an exchange traded fund (ETF) that aims to track the performance of the eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe Index as closely as possible. The ETF invests in physical index securities. The eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe Index offers exposure to the largest and most liquid Euro denominated German Jumbo Pfandbriefe (covered bonds) traded on the Eurex Bonds® platform. Only investment grade bonds with a remaining time to maturity between 1.5 and 10.5 years and a minimum amount outstanding of 1.5 billion are included in the index. iShares ETFs are funds managed by BlackRock. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Obligations Zone géographique Allemagne Type pays Développés Types d'Obligations Gouvernement Échéances Toutes les échéances Notes de crédit Investment Grade Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation Description Sous Jacent Markit iBoxx Pfandbriefe Capped Total Return Index - EUR Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.1% Encours (2020-08-07) 634.35 M EUR Société de gestion iShares Caractéristiques Compétence juridique Allemagne Structure Contractual Fund Date de création 2004-12-02 Politique de dividendes Distribution Méthode de réplication Physique Modèle de réplication Échantillonnage optimisé Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07) Dernière 634.35 M EUR 1 mois 628.05 M EUR 3 mois 610.49 M EUR 6 mois 617.06 M EUR 1 an 746.96 M EUR