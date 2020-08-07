Connexion
IShares Pfandbriefe UCITS ETF (DE)    EXHE   DE0002635265

ISHARES PFANDBRIEFE UCITS ETF (DE)

(EXHE)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Deutsche Boerse AG - 04/09 12:12:31
107.455 EUR   --.--%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Deutsche Boerse Ag
31/08/2020 01/09/2020 02/09/2020 03/09/2020 04/09/2020 Date
107.165(c) 107.235(c) 107.375(c) 107.455(c) 107.455 Dernier
-0.04% +0.07% +0.13% +0.07% 0.00% Variation
Plus de cotations

Graphique ISHARES PFANDBRIEFE UCITS ETF (DE)
Durée : Période :
iShares Pfandbriefe UCITS ETF (DE) : Graphique analyse technique iShares Pfandbriefe UCITS ETF (DE) | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
  Plus d'information 
Objectif d'investissement
iShares eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe (DE) is an exchange traded fund (ETF) that aims to track the performance of the eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe Index as closely as possible. The ETF invests in physical index securities. The eb.rexx® Jumbo Pfandbriefe Index offers exposure to the largest and most liquid Euro denominated German Jumbo Pfandbriefe (covered bonds) traded on the Eurex Bonds® platform. Only investment grade bonds with a remaining time to maturity between 1.5 and 10.5 years and a minimum amount outstanding of 1.5 billion are included in the index. iShares ETFs are funds managed by BlackRock.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Obligations
Zone géographique Allemagne
Type pays Développés
Types d'Obligations Gouvernement
Échéances Toutes les échéances
Notes de crédit Investment Grade
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent Markit iBoxx Pfandbriefe Capped Total Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.1%
Encours (2020-08-07) 634.35 M EUR
Société de gestion iShares
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Allemagne
Structure Contractual Fund
Date de création 2004-12-02
Politique de dividendes Distribution
Méthode de réplication Physique
Modèle de réplication Échantillonnage optimisé
Évolutions des encours (2020-08-07)
Dernière 634.35 M EUR
1 mois 628.05 M EUR
3 mois 610.49 M EUR
6 mois 617.06 M EUR
1 an 746.96 M EUR
