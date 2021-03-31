Connexion
AMUNDI STRATÉGIES ACTIONS EUROPE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 07/04
802.21 EUR   -0.16%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds est de réaliser à moyen terme une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence le MSCI Europe (dividendes réinvestis) représentatif des principales capitalisations boursières de chaque pays et de chaque secteur européens, après prise en compte des frais courants, via une sélection active d'OPC et de titres vifs.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Stratégies Actions Europe C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +8.21% +6.31% +6.05% +17.3% +32.72% +16.78% +442.06%
Catégorie 8.79% 6.3% 6.97% 18.07% 35.61% 21.94% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Stratégies Actions Europe C8.21%16.78%392M EUR1.13%
Amundi Stratégies Actions Europe D8.21%16.78%8M EUR1.13%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 29-05-1986

Gérant Depuis
Isabelle Lafargue 12-10-2010
Zhicong Mou 13-07-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 29-05-1986
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 392 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PwC Sellam
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.81%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.42
Performance moyenne 3 ans 16.78%
