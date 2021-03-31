Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion du fonds est de réaliser à moyen terme une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence le MSCI Europe (dividendes réinvestis) représentatif des principales capitalisations boursières de chaque pays et de chaque secteur européens, après prise en compte des frais courants, via une sélection active d'OPC et de titres vifs.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Stratégies Actions Europe C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +8.21% +6.31% +6.05% +17.3% +32.72% +16.78% +442.06% Catégorie 8.79% 6.3% 6.97% 18.07% 35.61% 21.94% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Amundi Stratégies Actions Europe C 8.21% 16.78% 392M EUR 1.13% Amundi Stratégies Actions Europe D 8.21% 16.78% 8M EUR 1.13%

