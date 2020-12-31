Connexion
Generali Prudence P       FR0007494760

GENERALI PRUDENCE P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/01
3353.4 EUR   -0.01%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par GENERALI INVESTMENTS PARTNERS S.P.A. SGR
Dans le cadre d'une gestion discrétionnaire, l'objectif du fonds consiste en la valorisation prudente d'un capital sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à 2 ans. Cet objectif sera recherché à travers une politique active d'allocation d'actifs et de sélection d'OPCVM, FIA et fonds d'investissement dans le but de dégager à moyen terme une performance nette de frais de gestions supérieure à celle mesurée par l'indicateur composite suivant : 85% EONIA Capitalisé (coupons nets réinvestis - en euro) 7,5% MSCI Europe (dividendes nets réinvestis - en euro) et 7,5% MSCI World (dividendes nets réinvestis - en dollar converti en euro).
Performances du fonds : Generali Prudence P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.79% +1.42% +3.24% +4.64% +1.85% +1.68% +124.6%
Catégorie 0.73% 1.23% 2.74% 4.75% 1.69% 4.45% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Generali Prudence I0.82%3.84%115M EUR0.3%
Generali Prudence P0.79%1.68%193M EUR1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Prudente - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF Global Low Eurobank I0.65%0.00%NC0 M EUR
(LF) FoF Global Low Interamerican Cap0.63%1.01%NC0 M EUR
1618 Investment World Balanced EUR0.68%7.23%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Defensiv-Pensionsfonds T1.25%4.66%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken KMU-Fonds T0.41%1.74%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Strategie Klassik T0.78%2.86%NC0 M EUR
36 Laffitte1.01%0.00%NC16 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Core Dimensional + A1.90%6.19%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Core Dimensional + I1.93%8.83%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Multi Manager Mod A1.00%7.08%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Generali Investments Partners S.p.A. SGR
Date de création 16-08-1995

Gérant Depuis
Elisabeth Luis 27-11-2007
Lionel Schwerer 27-11-2007
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 16-08-1995
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 85%
-MSCI World NR EUR 8%
-MSCI Europe NR EUR 8%
Actifs nets de la part 193 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young & Autres
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 5.79%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.19
Performance moyenne 3 ans 1.68%
