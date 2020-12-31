Stratégie du fonds géré par GENERALI INVESTMENTS PARTNERS S.P.A. SGR Dans le cadre d'une gestion discrétionnaire, l'objectif du fonds consiste en la valorisation prudente d'un capital sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à 2 ans. Cet objectif sera recherché à travers une politique active d'allocation d'actifs et de sélection d'OPCVM, FIA et fonds d'investissement dans le but de dégager à moyen terme une performance nette de frais de gestions supérieure à celle mesurée par l'indicateur composite suivant : 85% EONIA Capitalisé (coupons nets réinvestis - en euro) 7,5% MSCI Europe (dividendes nets réinvestis - en euro) et 7,5% MSCI World (dividendes nets réinvestis - en dollar converti en euro).

Performances du fonds : Generali Prudence P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.79% +1.42% +3.24% +4.64% +1.85% +1.68% +124.6% Catégorie 0.73% 1.23% 2.74% 4.75% 1.69% 4.45% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Generali Prudence I 0.82% 3.84% 115M EUR 0.3% Generali Prudence P 0.79% 1.68% 193M EUR 1%

