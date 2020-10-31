|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par KEREN FINANCE
L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la recherche d'une performance supérieure l'indice Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury 3-5 ans sur la durée de placement recommandée.
|
|Performances du fonds : Keren Corporate C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-11-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.24%
|+3.42%
|+3.84%
|+9.25%
|+0.31%
|-0.8%
|+86.44%
|Catégorie
|
0.34%
|
1.54%
|
2.01%
|
5.03%
|
0.73%
|
3.21%
|
-
|Indice
|
4.03%
|0.27%
|0.86%
|1.52%
|
3.51%
|
7.97%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Flexibles
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|30-12-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Obligations en Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Obligations EUR Flexibles
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|BBgBarc Euro Agg Treasury 3-5 Yr TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|97 M EUR au 31-10-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Crédit Industriel et Commercial
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|10.18%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.08
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-0.8%