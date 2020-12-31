|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION
SEXTANT PEA est un fonds dynamique, recherchant à optimiser la performance à travers une sélection de titres internationaux, principalement de l'Union Européenne, et ce sans référence à un indice, avec pour objectif d'obtenir, sur la durée de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à 5% nette de frais de gestion.
|Performances du fonds : Sextant PEA A
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-01-2021
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+0.52%
|+2.81%
|+27.98%
|+34.88%
|+24.17%
|+8.54%
|+1055.15%
|Catégorie
3.53%
5.51%
15.33%
17.61%
11.85%
17.96%
-
|Exposition sectorielle au 30-11-2020
|Exposition par type d'actif au 30-11-2020
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|92.74%
|0.52%
|92.22%
|Liquidités
|4.74%
|1.53%
|3.21%
|Obligations
|4.13%
|0.01%
|4.12%
|Autres
|0.69%
|0.26%
|0.43%
|Convertibles
|0.02%
|0%
|0.02%
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|18-01-2002
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|France
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC All Tradable NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|225 M EUR au 31-12-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|19.5%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.32
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|8.54%