Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION SEXTANT PEA est un fonds dynamique, recherchant à optimiser la performance à travers une sélection de titres internationaux, principalement de l'Union Européenne, et ce sans référence à un indice, avec pour objectif d'obtenir, sur la durée de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à 5% nette de frais de gestion.

Performances du fonds : Sextant PEA A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.52% +2.81% +27.98% +34.88% +24.17% +8.54% +1055.15% Catégorie 3.53% 5.51% 15.33% 17.61% 11.85% 17.96% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-11-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-11-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 92.74% 0.52% 92.22% Liquidités 4.74% 1.53% 3.21% Obligations 4.13% 0.01% 4.12% Autres 0.69% 0.26% 0.43% Convertibles 0.02% 0% 0.02%

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Sextant PEA Z 0.70% 14.87% NC 9M EUR 0.1% Sextant PEA A 0.52% 8.54% 225M EUR 2.2%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.