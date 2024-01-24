Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade commercial. La société se concentre sur la découverte, le développement et la commercialisation de composés thérapeutiques destinés à traiter des maladies dont les besoins ne sont pas satisfaits grâce à l'inhibition du système du complément. Son produit SYFOVRE (injection de pegcetacoplan) est le traitement approuvé de l'atrophie géographique secondaire à la dégénérescence maculaire liée à l'âge (GA). EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) est le traitement de l'hémoglobinurie paroxystique nocturne (HPN). Son Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) est destiné au traitement des adultes atteints de PNH qui sont anémiques après un traitement d'au moins trois mois par un inhibiteur de la C5. Le pegcetacoplan systémique a été approuvé pour le traitement de la PNH en Arabie Saoudite, en Australie et au Royaume-Uni. Le pegcetacoplan systémique est commercialisé sous le nom d'EMPAVELI aux États-Unis, en Arabie Saoudite et en Australie, et sous le nom d'Aspaveli dans l'Union européenne et au Royaume-Uni.

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques