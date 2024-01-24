Action APLS APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actions

APLS

US03753U1060

Produits pharmaceutiques

 16:46:43 24/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
67,02 USD +1,26 % Graphique intraday de Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. +1,55 % +11,83 %
16:05 APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat ZM
15:10 Un initié d'Apellis Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 872 961 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Dernières actualités sur Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Un initié d'Apellis Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 271 943 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'Apellis Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 254 329 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Apellis Pharmaceuticals nomme Adam Townsend au poste de directeur des opérations MT
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. nomme Adam Townsend au poste de directeur des opérations CI
Un initié d'Apellis Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 283 268 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'Apellis Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 524 514 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Baird favorable sur le dossier ZM
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Goldman Sachs réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-08-2024 09:45 AM
Les actions d'Apellis Pharmaceuticals augmentent sur les estimations de revenus de produits Syfovre, Empaveli au 4ème trimestre de 138 millions de dollars MT
Transcript : Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Healthcare C-Suite Unscripted Conference, Jan-04-2024 02:25 PM
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Citigroup toujours positif ZM
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Oppenheimer à l'achat ZM
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Raymond James toujours à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé en baisse en fin d'après-midi MT
Les plus fortes baisses de la mi-journée MT
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Wedbush conserve son opinion neutre ZM
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Needham & Co. optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Apellis déclare que le groupe consultatif du régulateur de l'UE pourrait ne pas soutenir son médicament contre les maladies oculaires RE
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. fait le point sur l'examen réglementaire en cours du pegcetacoplan pour l'AG dans l'Union européenne CI

Profil Société

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique au stade commercial. La société se concentre sur la découverte, le développement et la commercialisation de composés thérapeutiques destinés à traiter des maladies dont les besoins ne sont pas satisfaits grâce à l'inhibition du système du complément. Son produit SYFOVRE (injection de pegcetacoplan) est le traitement approuvé de l'atrophie géographique secondaire à la dégénérescence maculaire liée à l'âge (GA). EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) est le traitement de l'hémoglobinurie paroxystique nocturne (HPN). Son Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) est destiné au traitement des adultes atteints de PNH qui sont anémiques après un traitement d'au moins trois mois par un inhibiteur de la C5. Le pegcetacoplan systémique a été approuvé pour le traitement de la PNH en Arabie Saoudite, en Australie et au Royaume-Uni. Le pegcetacoplan systémique est commercialisé sous le nom d'EMPAVELI aux États-Unis, en Arabie Saoudite et en Australie, et sous le nom d'Aspaveli dans l'Union européenne et au Royaume-Uni.
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
26/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
66,18 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
76,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+15,59 %
Secteur Biopharmacies

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+11,92 % 7 842 M $
CSL LIMITED Action CSL Limited
+1,66 % 93 084 M $
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Action Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
+3,68 % 42 501 M $
BIOGEN INC. Action Biogen Inc.
-4,10 % 36 468 M $
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Action BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-3,18 % 17 526 M $
UCB Action UCB
+10,06 % 17 432 M $
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Action Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-19,31 % 16 454 M $
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Action WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-0,68 % 15 324 M $
INCYTE CORPORATION Action Incyte Corporation
-1,88 % 13 866 M $
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Action Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-17,48 % 11 425 M $
Biopharmacies
