Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Actions
APLS
US03753U1060
Produits pharmaceutiques
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|67,02 USD
|+1,26 %
|+1,55 %
|+11,83 %
|16:05
|APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat
|ZM
|15:10
|Un initié d'Apellis Pharmaceuticals a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 872 961 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC
|MT
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+11,92 %
|7 842 M $
|+1,66 %
|93 084 M $
|+3,68 %
|42 501 M $
|-4,10 %
|36 468 M $
|-3,18 %
|17 526 M $
|+10,06 %
|17 432 M $
|-19,31 %
|16 454 M $
|-0,68 %
|15 324 M $
|-1,88 %
|13 866 M $
|-17,48 %
|11 425 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat