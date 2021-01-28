Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Aspen Technology, Inc.    AZPN

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AZPN)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-3.46%0.60%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...-5.39%0.33%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...-3.06%0.20%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-2.74%0.11%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-3.19%0.10%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...2.97%0.08%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-3.87%0.05%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD-1.94%0.04%-Etats UnisActions



Graphique ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 145,13 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 134,72 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,72%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.9.60%9 375
ADOBE INC.-8.02%220 202
AUTODESK, INC.-4.45%60 133
WORKDAY INC.-6.74%53 811
TWILIO INC.-0.22%51 007
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.57%44 046
