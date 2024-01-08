Communiqué officiel de CBO TERRITORIA

Press release – Sale of residential property

Sainte-Marie, January 8, 2024, 10a.m.

CBo Territoria concludes the sale of 133 residential units in Beauséjour to SHLMR / Action Logement

This transaction follows on from the disposal agreement concluded in 2019 with SHLMR / Action Logement, which is gradually acquiring the residential assets held by CBo Territoria. The agreement covers three developments delivered in 2015 and 2016 in Beauséjour, the first benchmark sustainable city in a tropical environment.

Taking these disposals into account, CBo Territoria held 79 residential lots on December 31, 2023.

2024 financial calendar: Full-Year Sales 2023 - Tuesday, February 6, 2024

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€300.6 million at the end of December, representing 81% of total assets in value at year- end 2022). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment “C”) that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment “C” of the Gai?a-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com

INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier – Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte : Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : xphyY8dvY2eYmZpsasdnaWppbmeSkmDIlpWXk2idapiVamlklW2VmcmYZnFkmmtt

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :

Informations privilégiées :

- Autres communiqués Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/83567-240105-cbot_cp-activite-promotion-residentielle-shlmr_vang.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2024 ActusNews