DexCom, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de systèmes de surveillance continue du glucose (CGM) destinés aux personnes diabétiques et aux prestataires de soins de santé. La société propose un appareil implantable permettant la mesure en continu des taux de glycémie et un transmetteur externe auquel le capteur transmet les niveaux du glucose à des intervalles spécifiés. 73,6% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

