ETFs positionnés sur DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD2.43%1.29%Etats UnisActions - Vente au détail
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-0.17%0.58%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD0.87%0.52%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...0.20%0.26%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD1.62%0.21%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.72%0.17%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...1.92%0.06%MondeActions
Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensiv...0.56%0.06%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD2.42%0.04%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD1.90%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Objectif de cours Moyen 76,85 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 83,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,96%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -41,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.48.55%7 335
FRASERS GROUP PLC8.95%3 394
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.0.37%769
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED10.16%703
XXL ASA-2.69%548
ASAHI CO., LTD.-5.79%362
