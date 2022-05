Lire la suite HilleVax, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Norovirus is the most common cause of viral AGE worldwide and is characterized by symptoms,... Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale Agenda -