|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF -...
|2.38%
|0.15%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI World Communication Servi...
|0.12%
|0.10%
|Monde
|Actions - Télécommunications
|Deka MSCI USA MC - USD
|3.99%
|0.10%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD
|2.18%
|0.06%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...
|1.75%
|0.06%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...
|1.48%
|0.06%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...
|1.76%
|0.06%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...
|5.99%
|0.06%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD
|3.31%
|0.05%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - DR (C)...
|1.47%
|0.05%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR
|1.60%
|0.04%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR
|1.59%
|0.04%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-H...
|0.69%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD
|-0.31%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD
|2.27%
|0.04%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|UBS ETF - MSCI World Socially Respo...
|1.36%
|0.04%
|Monde
|Actions
|BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD...
|-0.30%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD
|0.23%
|0.04%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI - DR (...
|1.24%
|0.04%
|-
|Monde
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG 1C - Acc - ...
|1.41%
|0.03%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions