Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  McCarthy & Stone plc    MCS   GB00BYNVD082

MCCARTHY & STONE PLC

(MCS)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 23/10 17:30:00
116.6 GBX   +40.48%
15:45MCCARTHY & STONE PLC : Lone Star Fund offre 630 millions de livres pour McCarthy & Stone
ETFs positionnés sur MCCARTHY & STONE PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP0.68%0.18%Royaume UniActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-0.20%0.10%MondeActions



Graphique MCCARTHY & STONE PLC
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 88,50 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 83,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 60,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,63%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -33,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MCCARTHY & STONE PLC-44.30%584
D.R. HORTON, INC.33.82%25 674
LENNAR CORPORATION43.56%23 397
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-14.84%18 009
NVR, INC.8.58%15 309
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-24.00%11 527
