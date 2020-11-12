Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.    2696   CNE100003N76

SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC.

(2696)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 31/03
40.35 HKD   +0.88%
SynthèseGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC.
Durée : Période :
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 57,18 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,01 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 100%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 68,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 39,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SHANGHAI HENLIUS BIOTECH, INC.-14.06%2 821
CSL LIMITED-6.54%90 934
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-5.30%53 205
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.44%43 583
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.16.62%42 634
BIOGEN INC.12.72%42 046
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ