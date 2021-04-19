Connexion
    SAM

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.

(SAM)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 19/04 22:10:00
1287.69 USD   -0.56%
01/04Pump / dump #5
02/03THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.  : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
ZM
2020THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. : Le regain d'intérêt devrait continuer
ETFs positionnés sur THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...1.21%1.26%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...1.21%0.92%NCActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD2.18%0.86%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD2.22%0.39%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...1.72%0.12%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD1.71%0.09%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensiv...1.83%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Décryptage
PUMP / DUMP #5
Graphique THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
Durée : Période :
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique The Boston Beer Company, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 165,73 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 294,93 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -9,98%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -45,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.30.24%15 736
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-0.42%134 121
HEINEKEN N.V.1.23%63 683
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.9.04%45 794
AMBEV S.A.0.96%44 338
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-4.30%41 431
