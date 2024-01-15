United Utilities Group PLC est spécialisé dans le traitement et la distribution d'eau. Le groupe propose des prestations de traitement des eaux usées et de distribution d'eau potable (1,8 milliard de litres d'eau distribués par jour en 2022/23, servant 7,4 millions de foyers et d'entreprises). La totalité du CA est réalisée au Royaume Uni.

Secteur Services des eaux