UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
United Utilities Group PLC

UU.

GB00B39J2M42

Services des eaux

 15:05:12 15/01/2024
1 047,5 GBX -0,19 % Graphique intraday de United Utilities Group PLC +0,19 % -1,13 %
14:02 UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
10:12 Exane BNP abaisse HSBC ; Peel Hunt relève Hammerson AN
Dernières actualités sur United Utilities Group PLC

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Exane BNP abaisse HSBC ; Peel Hunt relève Hammerson AN
Costain obtient le contrat de Northumbria Water ; le bénéfice devrait atteindre le consensus AN
Les actions londoniennes reculent alors que la reprise mondiale s'essouffle RE
Le rallye du Père Noël s'estompe après la faible clôture de New York AN
Les actions britanniques baissent alors que le rallye mondial s'arrête RE
JPMorgan relève Compass et Marston's AN
Bernstein relève Unilever mais Jefferies le réduit AN
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
United Utilities "misreported sewage pollution" BBC Panorama AN
La baisse de l'indice des prix à la consommation (IPC) rapproche la BCE d'une réduction de ses taux d'intérêt AN
La société britannique Severn Trent affiche une baisse de 3 % de son bénéfice semestriel RE
Shore réduit Sage ; Barclays relève NatWest AN
UNITED UTILITIES : HY23/24 : les factures suivent le chemin de l'inflation Alphavalue
Biden et Xi renouent le dialogue Our Logo
Transcript : United Utilities Group PLC, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2023 CI
United Utilities augmente son dividende de 9 % malgré la baisse des bénéfices AN
En Direct des Marchés : Vallourec, Soitec, Burberry, Sanofi, Cisco, HelloFresh, GTT... Our Logo
United Utilities affiche un bénéfice attribuable plus faible au premier semestre, mais un chiffre d'affaires en hausse MT
Le groupe britannique United Utilities affiche une hausse de 6,8 % de son chiffre d'affaires semestriel RE
Earnings Flash (UU.L) UNITED UTILITIES GROUP affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 982 millions de livres sterling pour le premier semestre de l'exercice fiscal MT
United Utilities Group PLC propose un dividende intérimaire pour le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023, payable le 1er février 2024 CI
United Utilities Group PLC fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2023/24 CI
United Utilities Group PLC publie ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
La plupart des compagnies des eaux britanniques devront rembourser des millions aux clients en réduisant leurs factures AN

Profil Société

United Utilities Group PLC est spécialisé dans le traitement et la distribution d'eau. Le groupe propose des prestations de traitement des eaux usées et de distribution d'eau potable (1,8 milliard de litres d'eau distribués par jour en 2022/23, servant 7,4 millions de foyers et d'entreprises). La totalité du CA est réalisée au Royaume Uni.
Secteur
Services des eaux
Agenda
23/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour United Utilities Group PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
10,5 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
11,17 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,41 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

