Objectif d'investissement The Lyxor PEA Russie (MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR) UCITS ETF - Capi. is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Total Return Indexincreased by possible dividends paid by the stocks making up the index.The MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Total Return Index aims to measure the performance of the leading Russian Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) traded on the London Stock Exchange, based on float-adjusted market capitalization.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index. Thèmes d'investissement Catégorie d'actif Actions Zone géographique Russie Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations Type pays Emergents Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation Description Sous Jacent MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Return Index - USD Devise EUR Frais de gestion 0.65% Encours (2020-09-07) 18.51 M EUR Société de gestion Lyxor Caractéristiques Compétence juridique France Structure FCP Date de création 2014-05-13 Politique de dividendes Capitalisation Méthode de réplication Synthétique Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap Évolutions des encours (2020-09-07) Dernière 18.51 M EUR 1 mois 18.28 M EUR 3 mois 18.23 M EUR 6 mois 17.13 M EUR 1 an 24.59 M EUR