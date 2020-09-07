The Lyxor PEA Russie (MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR) UCITS ETF - Capi. is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Total Return Indexincreased by possible dividends paid by the stocks making up the index.The MSCI Russia IMI Select GDR Net Total Return Index aims to measure the performance of the leading Russian Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) traded on the London Stock Exchange, based on float-adjusted market capitalization.Lyxor ETFs are efficient investment vehicles listed on exchange that offer transparent, liquid and low-cost exposure to the underlying benchmark index.