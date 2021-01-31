Connexion
Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR F       QS0009051192

AMUNDI ACTIONS IMMOBILIER MONDE ESR F
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 17/02
12.31 EUR   -0.48%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'univers d'investissement du Fonds est centré principalement sur le marché des actions immobilières internationales. L'objectif est de tirer profit des opportunités offertes par cette classe d'actifs. La politique de gestion combine une approche « bottom-up » privilégiant les fondamentaux des sociétés (croissance, valorisation, rendement) et une allocation à la fois géographique et par type d'immobilier. La cyclicité est atténuée partiellement par des investissements en obligations et/ou placements monétaires.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR F
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.32% +0.54% -0.38% +1.5% -13.91% +9.68% +637.42%
Catégorie 4.2% 4.28% 3.08% 10.18% -17.44% 18.09% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR F-0.32%9.68%NC111M EUR2.1%
Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR Assr0.00%0.00%NC0M EUR2.1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Immobilier - Indirect International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AB Glbl Rl Estt Secs C EUR Acc4.32%16.64%NC0 M EUR
AB Glbl Rl Estt Secs S1 EUR Acc4.56%22.62%NC0 M EUR
AEAM Global Real Estate2.81%20.01%NC65 M EUR
AEGON Intl Vastgoed International2.84%19.94%NC0 M EUR
AEW Glbl Prpty Secs UCITS A EUR Fdr Acc4.25%18.37%NC0 M EUR
Amilton Global Property C1.65%0.00%NC2 M EUR
Amilton Global Property E1.74%0.00%NC16 M EUR
Amilton Global Property IC1.75%0.00%NC1 M EUR
Amonis Equity Real Estate Classical-0.45%33.57%NC0 M EUR
Amonis Equity Real Estate Instl-0.43%33.92%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 19-01-1981

Gérant Depuis
Frédéric Rosamond 31-05-2013
Laurence Taliercio 31-05-2013
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 19-01-1981
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCPE
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Immobilier - Indirect International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -FTSE MTS Ex-CNO Etrix 3-5Y TR EUR 10%
-MSCI World/Real Estate NR EUR 30%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 10%
-FTSE EPRA Nareit Europe NR EUR 50%
Actifs nets de la part 111 M EUR au 31-01-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.26%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans 9.68%
