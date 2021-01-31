Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'univers d'investissement du Fonds est centré principalement sur le marché des actions immobilières internationales. L'objectif est de tirer profit des opportunités offertes par cette classe d'actifs. La politique de gestion combine une approche « bottom-up » privilégiant les fondamentaux des sociétés (croissance, valorisation, rendement) et une allocation à la fois géographique et par type d'immobilier. La cyclicité est atténuée partiellement par des investissements en obligations et/ou placements monétaires.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR F

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.32% +0.54% -0.38% +1.5% -13.91% +9.68% +637.42% Catégorie 4.2% 4.28% 3.08% 10.18% -17.44% 18.09% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR F -0.32% 9.68% NC 111M EUR 2.1% Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR Assr 0.00% 0.00% NC 0M EUR 2.1%

