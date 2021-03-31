Connexion
BGF CONTINENTAL EURP FLEX A2
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE - 14/04
39.06 EUR   +0.54%
Stratégie du fonds géré par BLACKROCK (LUXEMBOURG) SA
Le Compartiment Continental European Flexible Fund vise à une valorisation optimale du rendement global. Le Compartiment investit au moins 70 % du total de son actif dans des actions de sociétés domiciliées ou exerçant la majeure partie de leur activité économique en Europe, à l'exclusion du Royaume-Uni. En temps normal, le Compartiment investira dans des titres qui, de l'avis du Conseiller en Investissement, présentent à la fois un potentiel de croissance et de valeur, en prêtant une attention particulière aux perspectives du marché.
Performances du fonds : BGF Continental Eurp Flex A2
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +7.71% +5.37% +6.7% +19.72% +57.1% +59.29% +2680.66%
Catégorie 9.01% 4.06% 7.37% 17.12% 40.95% 26.76% -
Exposition sectorielle au 28-02-2021
Exposition par type d'actif au 28-02-2021
Long Court Nets
Actions 98.39% 0% 98.39%
Liquidités 1.67% 0.07% 1.6%
Obligations 0.01% 0% 0.01%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BGF Continental Eurp Flex D27.93%62.92%1531M EUR0.75%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex X4 GBP7.83%68.06%2M GBP0%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex A4 GBP Hdg11.09%59.41%NC18M GBP1.5%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex X2 EUR8.21%67.91%20M EUR0%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex A4 EUR7.71%59.31%81M EUR1.5%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex D4 USD Hdg10.91%79.49%NC19M USD0.75%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex D2 USD Hdg10.92%79.49%NC222M USD0.75%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex D2 GBP Hdg11.31%62.99%NC193M GBP0.75%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex D4 GBP Hdg11.34%63.04%NC116M GBP0.75%
BGF Continental Eurp Flex I2 EUR8.00%64.09%1032M EUR0.75%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Europe hors UK Gdes Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AB Europe (Ex UK) Eq Ptf I EUR Acc7.83%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB Europe (Ex UK) Eq Ptf S1 EUR Acc7.87%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AB Europe (Ex UK) Eq Ptf S1FN EUR Inc7.90%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Alken Continental Europe EUX10.03%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Alken Continental Europe SEU110.38%1.60%NC32 M EUR
Allianz Continental European S EUR Inc0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allied Dunbar Intl Europe10.62%34.04%NC0 M EUR
Amundi IS MSCI Europe Ex UK ETF DR EUR C9.37%29.59%NC5 M EUR
AS SICAV I Eurp Eq Ex UK A Acc EUR4.67%41.67%NC9 M EUR
AS SICAV I Eurp Eq Ex UK I Acc EUR4.90%0.00%NC11 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion BlackRock (Luxembourg) SA
Date de création 24-11-1986

Gérant Depuis
Alister Hibbert 01-03-2008
Giles Rothbarth 01-02-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 24-11-1986
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe hors UK Gdes Cap.
Zone d'investissement Europe ex Royaume Uni
Benchmark FTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 1218 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young S.A.
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 18.15%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.94
Performance moyenne 3 ans 59.29%
