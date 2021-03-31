|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BLACKROCK (LUXEMBOURG) SA
Le Compartiment Continental European Flexible Fund vise à une valorisation optimale du rendement global. Le Compartiment investit au moins 70 % du total de son actif dans des actions de sociétés domiciliées ou exerçant la majeure partie de leur activité économique en Europe, à l'exclusion du Royaume-Uni. En temps normal, le Compartiment investira dans des titres qui, de l'avis du Conseiller en Investissement, présentent à la fois un potentiel de croissance et de valeur, en prêtant une attention particulière aux perspectives du marché.
|
|Performances du fonds : BGF Continental Eurp Flex A2
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+7.71%
|+5.37%
|+6.7%
|+19.72%
|+57.1%
|+59.29%
|+2680.66%
|Catégorie
|
9.01%
|
4.06%
|
7.37%
|
17.12%
|
40.95%
|
26.76%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 28-02-2021
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 28-02-2021
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|98.39%
|0%
|98.39%
|Liquidités
|1.67%
|0.07%
|1.6%
|Obligations
|0.01%
|0%
|0.01%
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Europe hors UK Gdes Cap.
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|24-11-1986
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Europe hors UK Gdes Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe ex Royaume Uni
|
Benchmark
|FTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|1218 M EUR au 31-03-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young S.A.
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|18.15%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.94
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|59.29%