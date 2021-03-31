Stratégie du fonds géré par BLACKROCK (LUXEMBOURG) SA Le Compartiment Continental European Flexible Fund vise à une valorisation optimale du rendement global. Le Compartiment investit au moins 70 % du total de son actif dans des actions de sociétés domiciliées ou exerçant la majeure partie de leur activité économique en Europe, à l'exclusion du Royaume-Uni. En temps normal, le Compartiment investira dans des titres qui, de l'avis du Conseiller en Investissement, présentent à la fois un potentiel de croissance et de valeur, en prêtant une attention particulière aux perspectives du marché.

Performances du fonds : BGF Continental Eurp Flex A2

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +7.71% +5.37% +6.7% +19.72% +57.1% +59.29% +2680.66% Catégorie 9.01% 4.06% 7.37% 17.12% 40.95% 26.76% -

Exposition sectorielle au 28-02-2021

Exposition par type d'actif au 28-02-2021 Long Court Nets Actions 98.39% 0% 98.39% Liquidités 1.67% 0.07% 1.6% Obligations 0.01% 0% 0.01%

