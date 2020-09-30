Connexion
CPR Focus Inflation P

CPR FOCUS INFLATION P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 29/10
62.65 EUR   -0.05%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le fonds cherche à bénéficier de la hausse de l'inflation anticipée par les marchés américains et européens et pour ce faire a pour objectif de surperformer l'indice composite 50% Markit iBoxx USD breakeven 10-Year Inflation (EUR) Hedged + 50% iBoxx EUR Breakeven 10 year Inflation France & Germany Index.
Performances du fonds : CPR Focus Inflation P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -4.36% +0.98% +1.03% +4.59% -3.33% -11.87% -37.06%
Catégorie 4.67% 0.38% 0.51% 4.11% 3.95% 6.37% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
CPR Focus Inflation P-4.36%-11.87%4M EUR1.2%
CPR Focus Inflation I-3.94%-10.43%275M EUR0.6%
CPR Focus Inflation R-3.94%0.00%NC19M EUR0.6%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations Internationales Indexées sur l'Inflation Couvertes en EUR
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Allianz Global Inflation-Lnkd Bd A H-EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Global Inflation-Lnkd Bd P H-EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Global Inflation-Lnkd Bd W H-EUR7.21%9.89%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Global Inflation-Lnkd Bd W9 HEUR7.21%0.00%NC54 M EUR
Amundi Fds Glbl Infl Bd A EUR DH C3.90%-4.29%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Glbl Infl Bd O EUR DH C-4.67%-11.11%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Glbl Infla Bd A EUR AD D3.90%2.52%NC1 M EUR
Amundi Fds Glbl Infla Bd A EUR C3.64%2.23%NC4 M EUR
Amundi Fds Glbl Infla Bd A EUR MD D3.90%2.32%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Glbl Infla Bd A2 EUR (C)4.01%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved.
Gestion
Société de gestion CPR Asset Management
Date de création 23-12-2009

Gérant Depuis
Christophe Dehondt 05-07-2012
Thierry Sarles 23-12-2009
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 23-12-2009
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations Internationales Indexées sur l'Inflation Couvertes en EUR
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -Markit iBoxx USD Breakeven 10Y Infl HEUR 50%
-iBoxx EUR Breakeven 10Y Infl Fr & Ge 50%
Actifs nets de la part 4 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young & Autres
Volatilité au 30-09-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 5.11%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.75
Performance moyenne 3 ans -11.87%
