|Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le fonds cherche à bénéficier de la hausse de l'inflation anticipée par les marchés américains et européens et pour ce faire a pour objectif de surperformer l'indice composite 50% Markit iBoxx USD breakeven 10-Year Inflation (EUR) Hedged + 50% iBoxx EUR Breakeven 10 year Inflation France & Germany Index.
|Performances du fonds : CPR Focus Inflation P
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-10-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-4.36%
|+0.98%
|+1.03%
|+4.59%
|-3.33%
|-11.87%
|-37.06%
|Catégorie
4.67%
0.38%
0.51%
4.11%
3.95%
6.37%
-
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|23-12-2009
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Obligations Internationales Indexées sur l'Inflation Couvertes en EUR
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|-Markit iBoxx USD Breakeven 10Y Infl HEUR 50%
-iBoxx EUR Breakeven 10Y Infl Fr & Ge 50%
Actifs nets de la part
|4 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young & Autres
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|5.11%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.75
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-11.87%