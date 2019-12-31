Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION L'objectif est, au travers d'une allocation d'actifs discrétionnaire et de la sélection de titres, la recherche d'une croissance du capital sur la durée de placement recommandée en s'exposant aux marchés actions et taux, avec pour objectif d'obtenir, sur la durée de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à 5% nette de frais de gestion.

Performances du fonds : Sextant Grand Large A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-01-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.06% +0.04% +2.22% +2.34% +3.48% +2.93% +352.01% Catégorie 1.53% 1.9% 5.11% 5.33% 12.18% 11.49% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-11-2019

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-11-2019 Long Court Nets Liquidités 41.89% 10.59% 31.3% Actions 34.16% 0.1% 34.06% Obligations 25.37% 0% 25.37% Autres 7.19% 0.31% 6.88% Convertibles 2.4% 0% 2.4% Actions Privilégiées 0% 0% 0%

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Sextant Grand Large N -0.02% 0.00% NC 313M EUR 1% Sextant Grand Large A -0.06% 2.93% 1775M EUR 1.7%

