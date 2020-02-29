|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par VEGA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
L'OPCVM est un OPCVM nourricier de l'OPCVM maître VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE dont l'objet est : « la gestion active d'un portefeuille d'OPCVM, FIA et Fonds d'investissement de droit étranger. L'objectif de gestion du FCP VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE est d' « obtenir, sur la durée minimum de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence S&P500 en EUROS (TR) ». La performance de ZELIS ACTIONS AMERIQUE sera inférieure à celle de son maître, l'OPCVM VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE, compte tenu des frais propres à ZELIS ACTIONS AMERIQUE.
|Performances du fonds : Zélis Actions Amérique C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-03-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-11.49%
|-16.8%
|-9.83%
|-5.81%
|+3.06%
|+12.29%
| -
|Catégorie
-13.71%
-19.26%
-12.41%
-8.63%
0.5%
11.62%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Mixte
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|14-04-2003
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement
|Etats-Unis
Benchmark
|S&P 500 TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|24 M EUR au 29-02-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PwC Sellam
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|13.62%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.53
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|12.29%