Stratégie du fonds géré par VEGA INVESTMENT MANAGERS L'OPCVM est un OPCVM nourricier de l'OPCVM maître VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE dont l'objet est : « la gestion active d'un portefeuille d'OPCVM, FIA et Fonds d'investissement de droit étranger. L'objectif de gestion du FCP VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE est d' « obtenir, sur la durée minimum de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence S&P500 en EUROS (TR) ». La performance de ZELIS ACTIONS AMERIQUE sera inférieure à celle de son maître, l'OPCVM VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE, compte tenu des frais propres à ZELIS ACTIONS AMERIQUE.

Performances du fonds : Zélis Actions Amérique C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-03-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -11.49% -16.8% -9.83% -5.81% +3.06% +12.29% - Catégorie -13.71% -19.26% -12.41% -8.63% 0.5% 11.62% -

