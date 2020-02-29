Connexion
Zélis Actions Amérique C       FR0000993339

ZÉLIS ACTIONS AMÉRIQUE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/03
266.33 EUR   +4.70%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par VEGA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
L'OPCVM est un OPCVM nourricier de l'OPCVM maître VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE dont l'objet est : « la gestion active d'un portefeuille d'OPCVM, FIA et Fonds d'investissement de droit étranger. L'objectif de gestion du FCP VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE est d' « obtenir, sur la durée minimum de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence S&P500 en EUROS (TR) ». La performance de ZELIS ACTIONS AMERIQUE sera inférieure à celle de son maître, l'OPCVM VEGA GRANDE AMERIQUE, compte tenu des frais propres à ZELIS ACTIONS AMERIQUE.
Performances du fonds : Zélis Actions Amérique C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -11.49% -16.8% -9.83% -5.81% +3.06% +12.29% -
Catégorie -13.71% -19.26% -12.41% -8.63% 0.5% 11.62% -
Plus
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Vega Investment Managers
Date de création 14-04-2003

Gérant Depuis
Ayala Cohen 01-03-2008
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-04-2003
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Etats-Unis
Benchmark S&P 500 TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 24 M EUR au 29-02-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PwC Sellam
Volatilité au 29-02-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.62%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.53
Performance moyenne 3 ans 12.29%
