    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 27/04 12:34:42
19.01 EUR   +0.03%
16/04STELLANTIS  : Ça chauffe entre les Semiconducteurs et l'Automobile
14/04AIXTRON  : Barclays à l'achat
ZD
25/03AIXTRON  : DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
ETFs positionnés sur AIXTRON SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR0.00%1.43%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR0.62%1.42%AllemagneActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...0.90%0.74%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR-0.24%0.57%AllemagneActions
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR4.26%0.57%AllemagneActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Stellantis : Ça chauffe entre les Semiconducteurs et l'Automobile
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,01 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,60%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -52,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIXTRON SE33.23%2 567
ASML HOLDING N.V.40.11%276 194
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION36.19%89 484
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED27.76%70 363
QORVO, INC.16.63%21 964
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.45.14%17 021
