Alkami Technology, Inc. est un fournisseur de solutions bancaires numériques basées sur le cloud. Sa solution, la plateforme Alkami, offre un ensemble de produits logiciels bancaires numériques de bout en bout. La plateforme Alkami est une plateforme multi-tenant, à base de code unique et à livraison continue. Sa plateforme s'intègre avec les fournisseurs de systèmes centraux et d'autres fournisseurs tiers de fintech, et agit comme le principal point d'interaction entre les consommateurs, les entreprises et les institutions financières (IF). La plateforme Alkami permet aux IF d'intégrer et d'engager de nouveaux utilisateurs avec le soutien d'une architecture multi-tenant basée sur le cloud. La plateforme Alkami fournit aux institutions financières une solution bancaire numérique complète conçue pour faciliter et répondre aux besoins des utilisateurs particuliers et professionnels. Ses huit catégories de produits, comprenant 32 produits et plus de 280 intégrations, incluent l'ouverture de compte et l'octroi de prêt, l'expérience de la carte, le service à la clientèle, l'extensibilité, le bien-être financier, la sécurité et la protection contre la fraude, le marketing et l'analyse, et le mouvement de l'argent.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique