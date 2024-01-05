Action ALKT ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Alkami Technology, Inc.

Actions

ALKT

US01644J1088

Services et conseils en informatique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:22:18 05/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
23,27 USD +2,02 % Graphique intraday de Alkami Technology, Inc. -3,59 % -3,59 %
17:01 ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
04/01 ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Barclays est neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Alkami Technology, Inc.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Barclays est neutre ZM
Un initié d'Alkami Technology a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 697 686 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Stephens Inc. abaisse son opinion à neutre ZM
Transcript : Alkami Technology, Inc. Presents at 2023 Barclays Global Technology Conference, Dec-06-2023 02:30 PM CI
Quontic Bank lance la solution bancaire numérique d'Alkami Technology, Inc. CI
Un initié d'Alkami Technology a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 567 227 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Alkami Technology, Inc. et Plaid s'associent pour fournir aux institutions financières un accès direct à Plaid via le Financial Data Exchange Aligned API Core Exchange CI
Un initié d'Alkami Technology a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 258 281 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM
Alkami Technology, Inc. donne des prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice fiscal se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Alkami Technology, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023 CI
Alkami Technology, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Vente d'initié : Alkami Technology MT
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Alkami lance le premier modèle prédictif d'intelligence artificielle (IA) d'engagement pour l'industrie des services financiers CI
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Needham & Co. optimiste sur le dossier ZM
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Barclays toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Alkami Technology, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023 CI
Alkami Technology, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le troisième trimestre fiscal se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 et l'année se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Alkami Technology, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Barclays maintient son opinion neutre ZM
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Goldman Sachs à l'achat ZM
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Lake Street à l'achat ZM
La plateforme bancaire numérique d'Alkami Technology choisie par Lone Star National Bank MT

Profil Société

Alkami Technology, Inc. est un fournisseur de solutions bancaires numériques basées sur le cloud. Sa solution, la plateforme Alkami, offre un ensemble de produits logiciels bancaires numériques de bout en bout. La plateforme Alkami est une plateforme multi-tenant, à base de code unique et à livraison continue. Sa plateforme s'intègre avec les fournisseurs de systèmes centraux et d'autres fournisseurs tiers de fintech, et agit comme le principal point d'interaction entre les consommateurs, les entreprises et les institutions financières (IF). La plateforme Alkami permet aux IF d'intégrer et d'engager de nouveaux utilisateurs avec le soutien d'une architecture multi-tenant basée sur le cloud. La plateforme Alkami fournit aux institutions financières une solution bancaire numérique complète conçue pour faciliter et répondre aux besoins des utilisateurs particuliers et professionnels. Ses huit catégories de produits, comprenant 32 produits et plus de 280 intégrations, incluent l'ouverture de compte et l'octroi de prêt, l'expérience de la carte, le service à la clientèle, l'extensibilité, le bien-être financier, la sécurité et la protection contre la fraude, le marketing et l'analyse, et le mouvement de l'argent.
Secteur
Services et conseils en informatique
Agenda
22/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Notations pour Alkami Technology, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
22,81 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
24,8 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,72 %
Secteur Services informatiques hébergés

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Alkami Technology, Inc.
-3,58 % 2 175 M $
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. Action Salesforce.com, Inc.
-4,01 % 243 Mrd $
CLOUDFLARE, INC. Action Cloudflare, Inc.
-7,03 % 25 797 M $
DYNATRACE, INC. Action Dynatrace, Inc.
-4,72 % 15 208 M $
NUTANIX, INC. Action Nutanix, Inc.
-4,51 % 10 911 M $
QUALYS, INC. Action Qualys, Inc.
-6,87 % 6 776 M $
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Action Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited
-8,44 % 5 056 M $
DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC. Action DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
-2,37 % 3 023 M $
SINCH AB Action Sinch AB
-11,89 % 2 760 M $
IONOS GROUP SE Action IONOS Group SE
-3,89 % 2 617 M $
Services informatiques hébergés
