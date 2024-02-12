Apollo Global Management, Inc. est un gestionnaire mondial d'actifs alternatifs, qui propose des solutions de gestion d'actifs et de services de retraite. L'activité de gestion d'actifs de la société consiste à lever, investir et gérer des fonds, des comptes et d'autres véhicules, pour le compte de fonds de pension, de fonds de dotation et de fonds souverains, ainsi que d'autres investisseurs institutionnels et individuels. L'activité de gestion d'actifs se concentre sur trois stratégies d'investissement : rendement, hybride et actions. Elle exploite la franchise de rendement qui couvre l'ensemble de l'univers du financement sur les marchés privés et publics. Ses stratégies hybrides fournissent aux entreprises, aux sponsors financiers et aux intermédiaires des solutions de capital répondant à leurs besoins. Sa franchise d'actions soutient les équipes de gestion, la transformation des entreprises et la croissance sous la propriété de ses fonds. L'activité de services de retraite de la société est exploitée par Athene, qui fournit une suite de produits d'épargne-retraite et agit en tant que fournisseur de solutions aux institutions.

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds