Action APO APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Actions

APO

US03769M1062

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:00:11 12/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
109,6 USD -0,30 % Graphique intraday de Apollo Global Management, Inc. +6,59 % +17,96 %
19:01 APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Goldman Sachs réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
19:01 APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Apollo Global Management, Inc.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Goldman Sachs réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Opinion positive de Citigroup ZM
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Barclays réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities reste à l'achat ZM
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities reste à l'achat ZM
Apollo Global Management envisage une participation minoritaire dans la franchise Starbucks du groupe AlShaya MT
Apollo nomme Harry Seekings co-responsable de l'infrastructure à compter du 11 mars 2024 CI
Transcript : Apollo Global Management, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Apollo Global Management augmente ses bénéfices ajustés et son chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre MT
Les actions en baisse avant l'ouverture des marchés, l'Asie et l'Europe en hausse MT
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 3 000 millions de dollars. CI
Apollo Global Management, Inc. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Apollo Global Management, Inc. publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Les bénéfices trimestriels d'Apollo bondissent de 31 % grâce aux frais de gestion et aux activités liées aux rentes RE
Apollo Global Management, Inc. déclare un dividende en espèces pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023, payable le 29 février 2024 CI
Apollo en pourparlers pour la franchise Starbucks d'AlShaya, selon des sources RE
Apollo Global Management, Inc. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
Les actionnaires vendeurs de TD Synnex fixent le prix de l'offre secondaire d'actions ordinaires MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques gagnent en pré-marché lundi MT
TD SYNNEX lance une offre secondaire et prévoit un rachat d'actions simultané MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Le fournisseur aérospatial Arconic, soutenu par Apollo, vend ses activités en Chine pour 300 millions de dollars - sources RE
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Apollo Global ferait partie d'un groupe croissant de prétendants potentiels pour la société mère de Paramount MT

Graphique Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Graphique Apollo Global Management, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Apollo Global Management, Inc. est un gestionnaire mondial d'actifs alternatifs, qui propose des solutions de gestion d'actifs et de services de retraite. L'activité de gestion d'actifs de la société consiste à lever, investir et gérer des fonds, des comptes et d'autres véhicules, pour le compte de fonds de pension, de fonds de dotation et de fonds souverains, ainsi que d'autres investisseurs institutionnels et individuels. L'activité de gestion d'actifs se concentre sur trois stratégies d'investissement : rendement, hybride et actions. Elle exploite la franchise de rendement qui couvre l'ensemble de l'univers du financement sur les marchés privés et publics. Ses stratégies hybrides fournissent aux entreprises, aux sponsors financiers et aux intermédiaires des solutions de capital répondant à leurs besoins. Sa franchise d'actions soutient les équipes de gestion, la transformation des entreprises et la croissance sous la propriété de ses fonds. L'activité de services de retraite de la société est exploitée par Athene, qui fournit une suite de produits d'épargne-retraite et agit en tant que fournisseur de solutions aux institutions.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
16
Dernier Cours de Cloture
109,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
111,8 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+1,74 %
Consensus

Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Action Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+17,96 % 62 414 M $
UBS GROUP AG Action UBS Group AG
-6,13 % 89 068 M $
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Action Brookfield Corporation
+4,50 % 63 470 M $
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) Action Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
+7,60 % 41 931 M $
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. Action Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
+5,80 % 40 169 M $
3I GROUP PLC Action 3i Group plc
-0,50 % 29 410 M $
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. Action T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
+2,52 % 23 807 M $
STATE STREET CORPORATION Action State Street Corporation
-4,25 % 21 994 M $
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Action Principal Financial Group, Inc.
+1,40 % 18 644 M $
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Action Northern Trust Corporation
-3,19 % 16 336 M $
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Nyse
  4. Actualités Apollo Global Management, Inc.
  5. Apollo Global Management, Inc. : Goldman Sachs réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer