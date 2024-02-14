Biogen Inc.
Actions
BIIB
US09062X1037
Produits pharmaceutiques
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|225,5 USD
|-0,51 %
|-6,33 %
|-12,93 %
|16:03
|BIOGEN INC. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|14:02
|BIOGEN INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-12,66 %
|32 841 M $
|-2,25 %
|88 072 M $
|+8,95 %
|44 539 M $
|+19,11 %
|18 970 M $
|-15,89 %
|17 151 M $
|-10,84 %
|16 224 M $
|-6,32 %
|13 299 M $
|-16,46 %
|11 066 M $
|-46,89 %
|9 249 M $
|-7,72 %
|8 112 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Biogen Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Biogen Inc.
- Biogen Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat