Action BIIB BIOGEN INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Biogen Inc.

Actions

BIIB

US09062X1037

Produits pharmaceutiques

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:25:08 14/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
225,5 USD -0,51 % Graphique intraday de Biogen Inc. -6,33 % -12,93 %
16:03 BIOGEN INC. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
14:02 BIOGEN INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Biogen Inc.

BIOGEN INC. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
BIOGEN INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM
BIOGEN INC. : Baird optimiste sur le dossier ZM
BIOGEN INC. : Scotiabank favorable sur le dossier ZM
BIOGEN INC. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat ZM
BIOGEN INC. : Piper Sandler persiste à l'achat ZM
BIOGEN INC. : TD Cowen reste à l'achat ZM
BIOGEN INC. : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM
BIOGEN INC. : Wells Fargo Securities passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
Biogen reçoit une citation à comparaître du ministère de la justice concernant ses activités commerciales dans des pays étrangers RE
Tokyo refroidie par l'inflation américaine AW
Tokyo en repli derrière Wall Street AW
Le rapport sur l'inflation plus élevé que prévu pèse sur les marchés boursiers MT
Un rapport sur l'inflation plus élevé que prévu pèse sur les marchés boursiers MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé déclinent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé en baisse dans l'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT
Les marchés boursiers chutent en cours de journée après un rapport sur l'inflation plus élevé que prévu MT
Les indices boursiers américains chutent alors que l'inflation plus forte que prévu repousse la probabilité d'une baisse des taux d'intérêt de la Fed MT
Les indices boursiers de référence américains chutent suite à un rapport sur l'inflation plus fort que prévu MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé sont en baisse avant le marché mardi MT
Wall St ouvrira en baisse, les données sur l'inflation alimentant l'incertitude sur les taux d'intérêt. RE
Paramount Global : Coca-Cola, Goodyear, Paramount Global... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Biogen : trébuche au quatrième trimestre après l'arrêt de l'Aduhelm AO
Biogen : baisse de 27% du BPA trimestriel CF

Graphique Biogen Inc.

Graphique Biogen Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Biogen Inc. figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de la conception, de la fabrication et de la commercialisation de produits thérapeutiques. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - ventes de médicaments (78,5%) : destinés au traitement de la sclérose en plaques, du psoriasis chronique chez l'adulte, de la polyarthrite rhumatoïde, des cancers, etc. ; - royalties (16,7%) ; - autres (4,8%) : notamment revenus issus d'accords de partenariats.
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
24/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Biogen Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
34
Dernier Cours de Cloture
226,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
308,2 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+35,97 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Biopharmacies

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
BIOGEN INC. Action Biogen Inc.
-12,66 % 32 841 M $
CSL LIMITED Action CSL Limited
-2,25 % 88 072 M $
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Action Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
+8,95 % 44 539 M $
UCB Action UCB
+19,11 % 18 970 M $
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Action Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-15,89 % 17 151 M $
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Action BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-10,84 % 16 224 M $
INCYTE CORPORATION Action Incyte Corporation
-6,32 % 13 299 M $
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Action Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-16,46 % 11 066 M $
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Action WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-46,89 % 9 249 M $
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Action Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
-7,72 % 8 112 M $
Biopharmacies
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Biogen Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Biogen Inc.
  5. Biogen Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer