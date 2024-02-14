Biogen Inc. figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de la conception, de la fabrication et de la commercialisation de produits thérapeutiques. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - ventes de médicaments (78,5%) : destinés au traitement de la sclérose en plaques, du psoriasis chronique chez l'adulte, de la polyarthrite rhumatoïde, des cancers, etc. ; - royalties (16,7%) ; - autres (4,8%) : notamment revenus issus d'accords de partenariats.

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques