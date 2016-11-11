ETFs positionnés sur BPOST SA ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... -3.59% 1.78% Europe Actions IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... -2.01% 0.14% Monde Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Pas de doute sur le mois d'août ? Conseil BPOST

Objectif Croissance du Dividende Graphique BPOST SA Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 8,33 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,21 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,50% Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BPOST SA -20.34% 1 917 UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 38.01% 139 478 FEDEX CORPORATION 59.66% 63 395 DEUTSCHE POST AG 13.32% 55 672 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. 13.74% 14 878 SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 96.54% 14 581