Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Bpost SA    BPOST   BE0974268972

BPOST SA

(BPOST)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur BPOST SAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-3.59%1.78%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-2.01%0.14%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Pas de doute sur le mois d'août ?
Conseil
 BPOST
Objectif Croissance du Dividende
Graphique BPOST SA
Durée : Période :
bpost SA : Graphique analyse technique bpost SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,21 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,50%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BPOST SA-20.34%1 917
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE38.01%139 478
FEDEX CORPORATION59.66%63 395
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.32%55 672
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.13.74%14 878
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.96.54%14 581
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group