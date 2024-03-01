Action BF.B BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Brown-Forman Corporation

Actions

BF.B

US1156372096

Distillateurs et caves à vin

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:19:31 01/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
60,56 USD +0,56 % Graphique intraday de Brown-Forman Corporation +5,22 % +5,94 %
Graphique Brown-Forman Corporation
Profil Société

Brown-Forman Corporation figure parmi les principaux producteurs américains de spiritueux et de vins. L'activité s'organise autour de 2 familles de produits : - spiritueux : whiskies (marques Jack Daniel's, Canadian Mist, Early Times Kentucky), vodkas (Finlandia), tequilas (Herradura, Pepe Lopez, el Jimador), bourbons (Old Forester, Woodford Reserve), gins (Stellar) et liqueurs (Chambord) ; - vins : notamment marques Fetzer, Korbel, Bolla, et Bonterra Vineyards. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (50,5%), Australie (6%), Allemagne (6%), Royaume Uni (6%), Mexique (4,3%) et autres (27,2%).
Secteur
Distillateurs et caves à vin
Agenda
06/03/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Brown-Forman Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
60,23 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
60,26 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+0,05 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Distillateurs et viniculteurs

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Action Brown-Forman Corporation
+6,08 % 28,6 Md
DIAGEO PLC Action Diageo plc
+3,69 % 83,47 Md
PERNOD RICARD Action Pernod Ricard
-2,54 % 42,15 Md
THAI BEVERAGE Action Thai Beverage
-3,81 % 9,43 Md
EMPERADOR INC. Action Emperador Inc.
-8,39 % 5,48 Md
RÉMY COINTREAU Action Rémy Cointreau
-14,50 % 5,39 Md
ZJLD GROUP INC Action ZJLD Group Inc
-4,28 % 3,98 Md
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Action Radico Khaitan Limited
-3,81 % 2,53 Md
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Action MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-13,29 % 1,88 Md
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC Action Fevertree Drinks PLC
+11,15 % 1,7 Md
Distillateurs et viniculteurs
