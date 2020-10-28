Connexion
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA

(CWC)
Fonds positionnés sur CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Lazard Small Caps Euro I A/INON-9.00%5.00%16.43M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR-5.76%1.13%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR-5.26%1.13%AllemagneActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-1.39%0.13%MondeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 111,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 83,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 25,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA-21.46%708
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-30.41%5 541
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-38.21%4 631
CIMPRESS PLC-36.67%2 071
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-20.16%1 979
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-9.63%1 214
