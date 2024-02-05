CMS Energy Corporation est spécialisé dans la production et la distribution d'électricité et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production et distribution finale d'électricité (63%) ; - production, transport et distribution finale de gaz naturel (31,8%) ; - exploitation de centrales de production d'énergie (5,2%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Services multiples aux collectivités