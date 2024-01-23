Coterra Energy Inc. est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel en Amérique du Nord. L'activité est assurée dans le bassin appalachien, dans la région de la Côte du Golfe, dans les montagnes rocheuses, dans le bassin Anadarko, dans le bassin permien au Texas et au Nouveau-Mexique et dans le bassin sédimentaire de l'Ouest canadien. En 2022, le groupe a produit 32 millions de barils de pétrole et 29 milliards de m3 de gaz naturel.

Indices liés S&P 500