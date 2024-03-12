Action CTRA COTERRA ENERGY INC.
Coterra Energy Inc.

Actions

CTRA

US1270971039

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 15:58:56 12/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
26,62 USD +0,59 % Graphique intraday de Coterra Energy Inc. -0,32 % +4,25 %
15:17 COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Wells Fargo Securities reste à l'achat ZM
07/03 COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Piper Sandler favorable sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Coterra Energy Inc.

La production américaine de gaz naturel a baissé de 7 %, les producteurs réduisant leur production à la suite de l'effondrement des prix RE
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : UBS reste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Coterra Energy Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2024
Coterra Energy prévoit une baisse de la production après avoir manqué les estimations de bénéfices RE
Coterra Energy : baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre ; augmentation du dividende trimestriel MT
Coterra Energy manque ses estimations de bénéfices trimestriels RE
Coterra Energy Inc. publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Coterra Energy Inc. annonce ses résultats de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année complète terminés le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Coterra Energy Inc. fournit des prévisions de production pour le premier trimestre et l'ensemble de l'année 2024 CI
Coterra Energy Inc. approuve le dividende trimestriel, payable le 28 mars 2024 CI
BID DU MATIN AMERICAS - Le "point de bascule" de l'IA entraîne Nvidia, le Nasdaq et le Nikkei vers le nord RE
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Susquehanna favorable au dossier ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Opinion positive de Piper Sandler ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Stifel Nicolaus réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : BofA Securities revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Raymond James optimiste sur le dossier ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : UBS revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Wells Fargo Securities relève son opinion ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Citigroup passe à l'achat ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier ZM
COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Truist Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM

Graphique Coterra Energy Inc.

Graphique Coterra Energy Inc.
Profil Société

Coterra Energy Inc. est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel en Amérique du Nord. L'activité est assurée dans le bassin appalachien, dans la région de la Côte du Golfe, dans les montagnes rocheuses, dans le bassin Anadarko, dans le bassin permien au Texas et au Nouveau-Mexique et dans le bassin sédimentaire de l'Ouest canadien. En 2022, le groupe a produit 32 millions de barils de pétrole et 29 milliards de m3 de gaz naturel.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
13/03/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Coterra Energy Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
29
Dernier Cours de Cloture
26,46 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
31,04 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+17,31 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
COTERRA ENERGY INC. Action Coterra Energy Inc.
+4,39 % 19,89 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+1,70 % 282 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
-0,61 % 136 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+33,69 % 111 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+12,06 % 77,3 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+0,48 % 70,08 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+8,83 % 57,15 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+2,53 % 54,11 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+1,91 % 44,99 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-6,31 % 36,95 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Coterra Energy Inc. - Nyse
  4. Actualités Coterra Energy Inc.
  5. Coterra Energy Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities reste à l'achat
