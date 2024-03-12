Coterra Energy Inc.
Actions
CTRA
US1270971039
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|26,62 USD
|+0,59 %
|-0,32 %
|+4,25 %
|15:17
|COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Wells Fargo Securities reste à l'achat
|ZM
|07/03
|COTERRA ENERGY INC. : Piper Sandler favorable sur le dossier
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+4,39 %
|19,89 Md
|+1,70 %
|282 Md
|-0,61 %
|136 Md
|+33,69 %
|111 Md
|+12,06 %
|77,3 Md
|+0,48 %
|70,08 Md
|+8,83 %
|57,15 Md
|+2,53 %
|54,11 Md
|+1,91 %
|44,99 Md
|-6,31 %
|36,95 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Coterra Energy Inc. - Nyse
- Actualités Coterra Energy Inc.
- Coterra Energy Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities reste à l'achat